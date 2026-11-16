Mozambique: Lam Warns of Possible Flight Disruptions Due to Jet Fuel Supply Constraints

Maputo — The publicly-owned company Air Mozambique (formerly known as Mozambique Airlines, LAM) has warned of possible flight schedule changes as a result of temporary constraints in the supply of aviation fuel (Jet A-1).

The constraint may also contribute to reduction in the number of flights and potential cancellations in the coming days.

In a statement addressed to passengers, partners and the general public, the company said it had been notified by fuel suppliers of limitations in Jet A-1 availability, a situation that could affect the normal operation of its flights.

"The supply constraints could directly affect the company's regular flight schedule, forcing the airline to adjust departure times, reduce its transport capacity and, in some cases, cancel certain flights in the coming days", reads the document.

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However, the company said it is working with fuel suppliers and aviation authorities to minimise the impact of the situation, because " operational safety and passenger assistance remain its main priorities."

The Company also advised passengers to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airport and to ensure that their contact details associated with bookings are up to date so they can receive timely notifications of any changes.

The airline also said affected passengers would be entitled to free ticket rescheduling or refunds, in accordance with its current passenger assistance policy.

Air Mozambique apologised for the "inconvenience the situation may cause and thanked passengers for their understanding and cooperation."

The warning comes amid recurring fuel supply difficulties, against a backdrop of disruptions in international markets, particularly those associated with the conflict in the Middle East.

In recent months, energy sector operators and business associations have expressed concern over logistical delays, rising transportation costs and increasing pressure on petroleum product supply chains.