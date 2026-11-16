Mozambique: Mozambican Consortium Signs Contract to Manufacture Subsea Structures for Coral Norte Project

Maputo — A consortium consisting of Mozambican companies has signed a contract with Italian company Baker Hughes to manufacture five subsea structures for the Coral Norte project, led by Italian energy company ENI.

The agreement is expected to strengthen the participation of local companies in the oil and gas industry supply chain.

According to Yara Mutisse, Operations Manager of Grupo Leonardo, interviewed by AIM, said that the contract covers engineering, fabrication, anti-corrosion coating, testing and delivery of five structures known as well jumpers, which will connect gas wells to the production system of the future Coral Norte platform.

The work is expected to take approximately eight months, although the implementation period could extend to one year, depending on the production stages. The consortium will act as a subcontractor to Baker Hughes, which is part of the Coral Norte project's supply chain.

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The well jumpers are rigid subsea pipes, approximately 400 metres long, designed to connect gas wells to the subsea production system.

According to Mutisse, the structures will operate at depths exceeding 500 metres and have an estimated service life of at least 50 years. Four will be operational units, while the fifth will serve a general-purpose function.

Manufacturing will take place at two locations. Initial metal fabrication and part of the anti-corrosion coating will be carried out at DUYS's industrial facilities in Maputo, while final assembly, loading preparations and delivery will be handled at Pemba Bulk Terminal, in northern Cabo Delgado province.

The consortium consistents of OeG Serviços, linked to Grupo Leonardo, DUYS, Donelli and Ponticelli, bringing together complementary technical and operational capabilities.

OeG Serviços will be responsible for project management, procurement, workforce mobilisation and operational coordination, while DUYS will provide its industrial facilities and Donelli will undertake painting and anti-corrosion protection works.

Mutisse said the consortium was established specifically to bid for the contract, enabling the participating companies to pool their expertise and operational capacity to submit a competitive proposal.

She described the agreement as an opportunity to expand the participation of Mozambican companies in specialised activities within the oil and gas industry, stressing that the sector requires technical expertise, adequate preparation and compliance with demanding standards.

"Oil and gas is an extremely technical, highly detailed and highly specialised market. There is no other way to be part of it except through preparation," she said.

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The procurement process took more than nine months, covering the bidding, evaluation and contract formalisation stages.

The project is expected to involve Mozambican technicians and workers, contributing to the development of local industrial capacity and increasing the participation of national companies in the country's natural gas projects.

Thee Coral Norte Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project, located in Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin, off the coast of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, is operated by Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), a joint venture owned by the American ExxonMobil, the Italian energy company ENI, and CNPC of China. It is also part of the venture Mozambique's own National Hydrocarbon Company (ENH), Kogas of South Korea and XRG.

The project involves the construction of a new FLNG facility with a production capacity of approximately 3.6 million tonnes per annum. The facility will be installed in the Coral gas field, located about 50 kilometers offshore northern Mozambique.

The Coral Norte Project represents the second FLNG development in Mozambique, following the Coral Sul Project. In that earlier project, JGC Group, Technip Group and Samsung Heavy Industries jointly executed the EPCIC works, achieving first LNG cargo in 2022 and currently producing with outstanding operating performances.