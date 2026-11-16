Mozambique: New Phase of Cooperation Between Mozambique and UAE Bolstered By 500 Million Dollars Financing

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has announced a new phase in economic and commercial cooperation between Mozambique and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), bolstered by 500 million US dollars in financing, sectoral agreements, and prospects for new investments in strategic areas of the national economy.

Speaking on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, during a press conference to review his working visit to the UAE, Chapo stated that the insights gained represent a step forward in bilateral relations, as they create the conditions for implementing programs, projects, and initiatives of common interest.

Chapo explained that the outcomes of this shift include strengthened high-level commitments, the signing of legal cooperation instruments, and the identification of investment opportunities, building upon understandings reached during his previous visit to the UAE in January 2026.

Among the key results, he highlighted the signing of an agreement between the Mozambican government and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, which provides for a loan of 500 million dollars.

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The visit also facilitated the signing of cooperation instruments in the fields of tourism, energy, labor relations, space exploration, rail transport, and the development of solar energy projects.

The President noted that the program also includes bilateral meetings with business leaders keen on exploring commercial opportunities within strategic sectors of the Mozambican economy.

Chapo also assured that the government will continue to monitor the implementation of the understandings reached, with the goal of transforming these commitments into productive investments, job creation, and the development of the nation's inherent potential.

"We consider this working visit a success not only because of the significant commitments made, but also because of the prospects it opens for a new phase in the relationship between Mozambique and the UAE; a phase defined by the consensus reached and, above all, by the immediate transition to the implementation of concrete actions, programs, and projects of mutual interest," he stated.

During the visit, Daniel Chapo met with the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to assess progress on priority matters and to deepen political and economic dialogue between the two nations.

Chapo also met with members of the Mozambican community residing in the UAE, reiterating the government's commitment to continue providing them with support and protection. On that occasion, he urged his compatriots to maintain their ties to Mozambique and to contribute to the country's national development.