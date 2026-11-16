South Africa: R371m Spent and Still No Homes Handed Over in Tembisa

About 380 units remain unfinished, with vandalism damaging the development and five blocks severely deteriorated.

No disciplinary, civil or criminal action has been taken, with Ekurhuleni blaming funding shortages rather than misconduct.

About R371 million has been paid to contractors and service providers for a Tembisa housing project, but not a single completed home has been handed to beneficiaries.

Now another R82 million is needed just to finish units in the blocks considered to be in moderate condition.

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Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane revealed the figures in a written parliamentary reply to MK Party MP Zelna Saira Abader, dated 11 November.

The Thembisa Extension 25 Mega Housing Project was intended to deliver 3,510 homes. Instead, families are still waiting while unfinished buildings deteriorate.

Simelane said the original approved budget was R1.4 billion, excluding VAT.

Approximately 380 units remain at different stages of construction. None has been completed, certified as complete or transferred to beneficiaries.

Vandalism has added to the damage. Six blocks are in moderate condition, while five have deteriorated severely.

Asked how much money had been lost through incomplete construction, Simelane said: "The extent of losses has not been accurately quantified."

Despite the stalled development, no disciplinary, civil or criminal proceedings have been instituted against officials or service providers, according to information supplied by the City of Ekurhuleni.

The city attributed the unfinished construction and vandalism to funding shortages rather than misconduct or negligence.

Records of project management, payment authorisations and certification are available, Simelane said. However, the city indicated that the officials responsible had since left its employ.

The minister also cited a provincial report attributing construction disruptions to alleged construction mafias operating as a business forum.

Ekurhuleni said budget cuts and funding constraints had prevented it from completing construction and repairing vandalised infrastructure.

The additional R82 million estimate covers units in the moderately damaged blocks. The reply does not give a full cost for completing the entire development or a date when beneficiaries can expect their keys.