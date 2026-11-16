Africa CDC and Canada Deepen Partnership to Strengthen Africa's Defences Against Health Threats

New agreement aims to strengthen outbreak detection, laboratory capacity, emergency response and scientific cooperation across the continent.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, 15 November 2026 - The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation on disease prevention, preparedness and response, as Africa works to strengthen its ability to address current and emerging health threats.

The agreement, signed by H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, and Ms Nancy Hamzawi, President of the Public Health Agency of Canada, establishes a framework for closer technical cooperation, knowledge exchange and joint initiatives in key areas of public health.

Five priority areas of cooperation

The agreement provides a framework for cooperation across five priority areas: epidemiological surveillance and public health intelligence; laboratory systems, biosafety and biosecurity; public health emergency preparedness and response; public health workforce development; and research, innovation and medical countermeasures.

In a context of recurring disease outbreaks, growing cross-border health risks and increasing pressure on health systems, the agreement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Africa's capacity to detect threats early, respond effectively and invest in the institutions and expertise needed for long-term health security.

"Africa's health security is interconnected with global health security. The ongoing Ebola outbreak on our continent is a powerful reminder that emerging infectious disease threats do not respect borders and that preparedness, scientific collaboration and rapid response are shared global responsibilities. They also demonstrate why strong public health institutions, laboratory networks, epidemiological intelligence and a skilled health workforce are so critical," said Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC.

"I commend the Public Health Agency of Canada for their leadership and commitment to national and global health security. This partnership is therefore not simply about technical cooperation with Africa, but about building a mutually beneficial relationship between Africa and Canada in addressing public health challenges.

Building stronger African institutions

The collaboration will build on existing cooperation between Africa CDC and Canadian institutions, including support to outbreak response and initiatives addressing biological threats. It will provide a platform to further strengthen technical engagement, advance African-led research and innovation, promote equitable access to medical countermeasures, and support local manufacturing.

The partnership supports the African Union's Africa Health Security and Sovereignty (AHSS) Agenda, which aims to strengthen African institutions, build resilient health systems and reduce the continent's dependence on external support during public health emergencies.

By combining Africa's expertise and institutional networks with Canada's strengths in public health intelligence, laboratory science, research and emergency preparedness, both partners can develop solutions that benefit their populations and strengthen their ability to anticipate, prevent and respond to future health threats.

Together, Africa CDC and Canada aim to build stronger public health institutions, improve emergency response and enhance health security for communities.

ENDS

About Africa CDC

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is an autonomous public health institution of the African Union that supports Member States in strengthening health systems and improving the prevention, detection and response to disease threats. Africa CDC works to advance Africa's health security and sovereignty through continental leadership, strategic partnerships and evidence-based public health action.

About the Public Health Agency of Canada

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is a federal institution of the Government of Canada whose mandate is to promote and protect the health of Canadians through public health leadership, disease prevention and control, health promotion, and preparedness for and response to public health emergencies.

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