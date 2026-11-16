Liberia: LRA Documents Expose Conflicting Cargo Valuations in Alliance Frozen Foods Shipments

Documents bearing the markings of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) have revealed significant discrepancies in the declared and assessed values of cargo imported under the name of Alliance Frozen Foods Inc., raising questions about the accuracy of customs declarations, the assessment of import duties, and possible implications for government revenue.

The documents, comprising LRA Cargo Report Forms (CRFs) and Customs Assessment Notices, show conflicting valuations involving four shipments associated with the company. The most striking discrepancy involves two Cargo Report Forms carrying the same reference number but recording substantially different shipment values and estimated customs liabilities.

While the documents raise questions about how the cargo was valued and assessed, the available records do not independently establish whether customs fraud occurred, who was responsible for the discrepancies, or whether government revenue was actually lost.

Alliance Frozen Foods, meanwhile, has denied knowledge of the disputed transactions, with an executive identified as Rami insisting that the company neither processed nor cleared the shipments referenced in the documents.

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At the center of the controversy are four LRA customs assessment notices bearing declaration references C 29338, C 29339, C 29340 and C 29341, each recording US$2,660.94 as the amount payable.

The four assessment notices, dated November 13, 2026, identify Alliance Frozen Foods Inc., Tax Identification Number 502368500, as the consignee, while Haines-Import and Export, based at Freeport, Bushrod Island, is listed as the customs declarant.

Each notice records US1,308.01inimportduties,US43.61 in ECOWAS Trade Levy (ETL), and US1,309.32inGoodsandServicesTax(GST),bringingthetotalassessedpaymenttoUS2,660.94 per shipment.

Collectively, the four notices represent US$10,643.76 in assessed customs payments.

However, a closer examination of the accompanying Cargo Report Forms reveals a significant valuation discrepancy, particularly involving two Medtech Cargo Report Forms bearing the identical reference number LRM 2026 930764 / 0002.

A Cargo Report Form dated October 5, 2026, identifies Alliance Frozen Foods as the importer of 2,800 cartons of frozen chicken upper backs. Deemels International of Freetown, Sierra Leone, is listed as the exporter, while Türkiye is identified as the country of origin and supply.

The shipment was transported aboard the vessel Kobe Express, voyage 637W, through the Freeport of Monrovia. The document also identifies Bill of Lading number HLCUIZ1260910638 and container number HLBU6181997.

The first Cargo Report Form records a declared Free-on-Board (FOB) value of US11,000butanassessedFOBvalueofUS20,300. After adding freight charges of US3,358andinsuranceofUS62, the assessed customs value rises to US$23,720.

Under the section titled "TOTAL ESTIMATION OF DUTIES & FEES IN U.S.D.," the document records estimated customs liabilities of US7,238.16.ThiscomprisesUS3,558 in import duties, US3,561.56inGST,andUS118.60 in ETL charges.

However, another Cargo Report Form carrying exactly the same reference number presents a considerably lower valuation for what appears to be the same shipment.

The second document records a declared FOB value of US3,000,anassessedFOBvalueofUS5,300, and a total customs value of US$8,720.

Its estimated duties and fees amount to US2,660.90,comprisingUS1,308 in import duties, US1,309.30inGST,andUS43.60 in ETL charges.

The difference between the two documents is substantial. While the first records an assessed customs value of US23,720,thesecondplacestheshipment'scustomsvalueatUS8,720, representing a US$15,000 valuation gap.

Similarly, the estimated customs liabilities differ by US$4,577.26.

Significantly, the corresponding LRA Customs Assessment Notice, reference C 29338, records US$2,660.94 as payable, an amount closely matching the lower valuation and estimated duty assessment.

The earlier Cargo Report Form carrying the higher assessment of US$7,238.16 is, however, marked "DRAFT."

The available documents do not establish whether the higher assessment was subsequently revised, withdrawn, or replaced through an authorized customs procedure. That distinction is important in determining whether the two records represent an administrative correction, a legitimate reassessment, or an irregularity requiring further investigation.

The discrepancies extend beyond the shipment bearing reference LRM 2026 930764 / 0002.

Three additional Cargo Report Forms, numbered LRM 2026 930764 / 0003, LRM 2026 930764 / 0004, and LRM 2026 930764 / 0005, also identify Alliance Frozen Foods as the importer.

All three documents bear Medtech Scientific Limited markings and record assessed customs values of US8,720,withestimateddutiesandfeesofUS2,660.90 each.

Their corresponding LRA assessment notices, C 29339, C 29340, and C 29341, likewise record US$2,660.94 as payable and identify Haines-Import and Export as the customs declarant.

Sources familiar with the transactions allege that the lower-valued cargo documents were used in customs declarations processed through the LRA's Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA), potentially resulting in reduced customs assessments and lower government revenue.

They estimate that applying the US4,577.22differencebetweenthehigherandlowerassessmentstoallfourshipmentswouldproduceapotentialrevenueshortfallofUS18,308.88.

However, the available documents establish the higher and lower assessments for only one shipment. They do not independently demonstrate that the same valuation discrepancy occurred across all four shipments or that the estimated amount represents an actual loss to government.

Consequently, the alleged US$18,308.88 revenue exposure remains unverified and requires examination of the original customs entries, valuation records, payment receipts, and clearance documentation.

Responding to the allegations during a WhatsApp telephone interview, Alliance Frozen Foods executive Rami denied that the company had any knowledge of the disputed declarations.

"We don't have these files. We have not cleared these files," Rami said. "We have never paid the duty for these files. I don't know these files and these numbers."

He said the company had checked its internal records but could not identify any of the four customs references cited in the documents.

"These files, these references don't exist in our system. We have not cleared any cargo that belongs to any of the files and the numbers that you have mentioned in your letter here," he said.

Rami further insisted that Alliance Frozen Foods had neither declared, processed, paid duties on, nor cleared cargo associated with the four references.

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"I have no file with this number that I have cleared or paid or processed or anything to that sort," he added.

Beyond disputing the transactions, Rami questioned how documents allegedly originating from the LRA became available to journalists before the company received them or completed any payment associated with the assessments.

"How figures and numbers from LRA will be published or shared with journalists before even reaching the consignee or before the consignee paying duty?" he asked.

He argued that the information should have remained confidential, even if the figures contained in the documents were accurate.

"Because this should have been confidential, even if what you are saying here is true. I never received them. So how did they leak to the journalists and the media already? How it was leaked?" he continued.

Rami said the company intended to seek legal assistance to establish who prepared the disputed figures and how the documents were disclosed.

"When you publish the story, I will ask my lawyer," he said.

He maintained that allegations suggesting the company had paid duties or cleared the referenced containers were inaccurate.

"There is some information in the media that for me is not true. I have not paid duty for these containers. I have not even cleared these files," he said.

Reiterating that the disputed declarations could not be found in the company's internal records, Rami challenged the source of the information.

"We check in our system. We don't have this file in our system. So where are you getting this figure from and this number from?" he asked.