West Africa: Cbl Executive Governor Receives West Africa Central Bank Governor of the Year 2025 Award

The West African Bankers' Association (WABA/ABAO) has named the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Executive Governor, Henry F. Saamoi, as the Central Bank Governor of West Africa for the year 2025. WABA/ABAO said the Award is in recognition of Governor Saamoi's leadership and contributions to advancing banking, finance, and monetary sector development in Liberia and West Africa.

The award was presented during the 2nd Annual West African Bankers Award Night and the 45th Anniversary Celebration of the West African Bankers' Association (WABA), in Freetown, Sierra Leone. The event was held under the theme, "Empowering Women in Banking for Inclusive and Sustainable Finance in West Africa." CBL Deputy Governor for Economic Policy, Mrs. Euphemia G. T. Swen-Monmia, received the award on behalf of Executive Governor, Saamoi.

This distinguished recognition reflects the progress achieved by the Central Bank of Liberia in advancing monetary and financial sector reforms, promoting financial stability, strengthening the banking sector, expanding financial inclusion, and modernizing national payment systems. It also highlights Liberia's increasing contribution to regional monetary cooperation and economic integration.

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Over the past several years, the Central Bank of Liberia, under the leadership of Governor Saamoi and with the support of its Board of Governors, Management, Staff, and the Government of Liberia, has pursued a broad reform agenda aimed at fostering macroeconomic stability, enhancing confidence in the financial system, and improving access to financial services for all Liberians.

The Bank has also assumed an increasingly prominent role in regional monetary affairs. During the period, Liberia was entrusted with key regional leadership responsibilities, including the Chairmanship of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) Committee of Governors for the 2026-2027 term and leadership of the West Africa Bureau of the Association of African Central Banks (AACB). CBL states that these regional roles underscore the growing confidence in Liberia's institutional contributions to regional financial and monetary cooperation.

The recognition further reflects the Central Bank's efforts to deepen financial inclusion, expand digital financial services, enhance financial literacy, strengthen regulatory and supervisory frameworks, and promote innovations that improve access, affordability, and efficiency within Liberia's financial system. Major initiatives such as the rollout of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) and Liberia's Inclusive Instant Payment System (IIPS) have positioned the country among the leaders in digital financial transformation within the region.

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Speaking upon receipt of the award on behalf of Governor Saamoi, Deputy Governor Swen-Monmia conveyed Governor Saamoi's appreciation to the West African Bankers' Association and emphasized that the recognition reflects a collective institutional achievement.

"This award is a recognition of the dedication and hard work of executive Saamoi, the Board of Governors, Management, and Staff of the Central Bank of Liberia, as well as the support of the Government and people of Liberia," said Deputy Governor, Swehn-Monmia. "It also reflects our shared commitment to strengthening monetary and financial stability, expanding financial inclusion, modernizing our financial infrastructure, and promoting sustainable economic growth and regional integration," added the Deputy Governor for Economic Policy.

Governor Saamoi, in a message conveyed through the Acting Deputy Governor, expressed gratitude to the West African Bankers' Association for the honor and reaffirmed the Central Bank's commitment to pursuing policies and reforms that support economic resilience, price stability, innovation, and inclusive development.

The Central Bank of Liberia views this recognition as an affirmation of Liberia's ongoing financial sector transformation and growing contribution to regional monetary and financial cooperation. The Bank remains committed to working with national, regional, and international stakeholders to advance reforms that promote macroeconomic stability, financial inclusion, innovation, and sustainable national development.