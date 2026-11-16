Zimbabwe: Visa Expands Biometric Verification for Online Payments

Visa Payment Passkey is reaching more online checkouts after Adyen and Checkout.com announced rollouts on 29 October 2026. Eligible payments can be authenticated with a device unlock, replacing the step of receiving and entering a one-time code.

During a card deposit for online slots, that change could replace waiting for a bank message with a fingerprint or face check where the payment route supports the service. Availability depends on the participating payment providers and the cardholder's eligibility.

Two payment providers extend the rollout

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Both announcements expand distribution of Visa's existing payment-passkey technology. The initial coverage differs:

Adyen is introducing the service through Authenticate, starting in the UK.

Checkout.com is rolling it out in phases to selected merchants across the UK and Europe.

Checkout.com says eligible merchants can use its existing authentication infrastructure without building a new checkout flow. Where passkey authentication is unavailable, the transaction continues through existing verification methods.

Adyen has added Visa Payment Passkey as an authentication option within Authenticate. Its system can select an authentication route as part of the wider payment flow, allowing merchants to receive the new capability through that integration.

The rollout follows the merchant's enabled payment route, so a consumer may encounter passkey authentication at one checkout and an existing verification method at another.

For merchants, the payment provider's integration brings the new authentication method into a checkout connection they already maintain. Visa's developer guide describes separate functions for creating a passkey and authenticating with one that already exists. Packaging those functions inside established payment infrastructure can reduce the work involved in offering the option.

The device check replacing code entry

Visa describes the service as authentication built on FIDO standards. The cardholder completes an initial setup linking the credential to their device, following verification by their bank. Eligible subsequent payments can then use the device's unlock method.

The aspect of PIN is significant: Due to the functionality of Visa, it exploits the inherently available means of authentication in the appliance. The developer's documentation gives information about authentication that is based on public key cryptography.

For a casino cashier supporting the service, the practical change would occur during verification of a card deposit. The player could complete that stage without switching to a message containing a bank code. The cashier's final transaction status would still indicate whether the deposit had completed. A successful device check authenticates the cardholder; payment authorisation remains a separate processing stage. The casino's balance update also depends on its deposit-processing arrangements. A shorter verification step could remove one interruption while leaving the remaining payment stages intact.

Biometric information stays on the device

The payment credential and the biometric information serve different purposes. Visa's merchant documentation says the private key remains on the cardholder's device and is not transmitted over the network.

Visa's implementation uses cryptographic key pairs specific to each card number. The system utilizes the private key to respond to an authentication inquiry, while the verification is done using the appropriate public key. The client gives the green light to use the credential as part of unlocking the device, thus eliminating the need to enter the temporary code during the checkout process. As FIDO explains, the biometric processing is handled locally, with assurance sent to the remote server that the biometric check has been carried out successfully, but the information itself is not transmitted. In the same way, Adyen emphasizes that Visa neither collects nor processes any biometric data.

A player returning to a jackpot game could authenticate another eligible Visa deposit with the enrolled device at a supporting cashier. The payment flow would receive the authentication result while the fingerprint or face information remained on the device.

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For repeat deposits, a saved card could reduce data entry, while a payment passkey would handle authentication. Enrolment would still require the bank's verification of the cardholder, after which eligible requests could use the registered device. The same credential could serve subsequent payments at participating cashiers.

Expansion beyond the initial markets

Adyen plans further enhancements and global expansion in 2027. Checkout.com's announcement describes a phased deployment, with existing verification methods continuing when the passkey route cannot be used. The merchants have an extra method to establish the identity of the cardholder thanks to both integrations. Consumers will notice a modification that involves the unlocking of the familiar device prior to payment, in line with previous authentication carried out by their bank.