Malawi: First Capital Founder Anadkat Backs Malawi Heart Centre

A new era in specialist healthcare is on the horizon after Blantyre Adventist Hospital (BAH) launched construction of a K5.3 billion ($3 million) state-of-the-art heart centre aimed at expanding access to life-saving cardiac treatment in Malawi.

The ambitious project is being funded by First Capital Bank founder Hitesh Anadkat and his family, with the three-storey facility expected to strengthen the country's capacity to diagnose and treat heart disease locally.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony in Blantyre, Anadkat said the project was his way of giving back to the country of his birth.

"Wherever life has taken me, my heart has remained in Malawi," he said.

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Once completed, the specialist centre is expected to reduce the number of patients being referred abroad for costly heart procedures, potentially saving the government millions in medical expenses while improving access to treatment for Malawians.

The facility is also expected to ease pressure on the country's healthcare system by bringing more advanced cardiac services closer to home.

Minister of Health and Sanitation Madalitso Baloyi presided over the groundbreaking ceremony, describing the project as a major boost to Malawi's health sector.

The heart centre marks one of the largest private contributions to specialist healthcare infrastructure in recent years and is expected to play a crucial role in improving cardiac care across the country.