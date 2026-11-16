Addis Abeba — The Federal High Court has declined the Ethiopian Media Authority's preliminary objections challenging its jurisdiction to hear a lawsuit filed by JAKENN Publishing PLC over the revocation of Addis Standard's online media registration certificate, clearing the way for the substantive case to proceed.

In a ruling delivered by the Lideta Division's First Administrative Direct Suit Review Bench on Thursday 12 November, the court held that the Authority is an administrative institution subject to judicial review under the Federal Administrative Procedure Proclamation No. 1183/2020, notwithstanding its independent institutional status and accountability to the House of Peoples' Representatives.

The court dismissed the Authority's argument that its regulatory decisions should be exclusively governed by the Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021 and its amendment, Proclamation No. 1374/2025, rather than the administrative procedure law.

Addressing the Authority's contention that it was an independent democratic institution outside the scope of the administrative procedure legislation, the court pointed out that Article 4(1) of the Media Proclamation, which establishes the Authority as a federal government office with legal personality.

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It further ruled that the fact that the Authority is accountable to parliament rather than the Council of Ministers under Article 4(2) does not exempt it from judicial scrutiny under the administrative procedure framework.

"The fact that the respondent institution is accountable to the House of Peoples' Representatives rather than the Council of Ministers ... does not provide a legal basis to claim that it is an independent institution that should be exempted from review," the court ruled.

The court also rejected the Authority's argument that the subsequent enactment of the amended Media Proclamation had replaced the administrative procedure framework. It observed that Article 2(11) of the amended media law expressly allows parties aggrieved by decisions of the Authority's Management Board to petition the Federal High Court within 30 working days.

According to the court, this provision does not establish a separate procedural system that excludes the application of the administrative procedure Proclamation.

"The subsequent enactment of Proclamation No. 1374/2025 did not alter or establish a separate procedural system distinct from the Administrative Procedure Proclamation," the ruling stated.

The court further addressed the Authority's failure to respond to JAKENN's administrative grievance challenging the certificate revocation, finding that the alleged failure to issue a decision within the prescribed period constitutes a matter that can be examined under Article 33 of Proclamation No. 1183/2020.

Under Article 33(1) and (2), administrative institutions are required to issue decisions without undue delay, and failure to issue a decision within the appropriate timeframe is deemed a rejection of the request.

The court noted that JAKENN had submitted its grievance to the Authority's Management Board on February 26, 2026, challenging the revocation of Addis Standard's registration certificate, but the Board had failed to issue a decision within the mandatory 30 working days.

Consequently, it concluded that the company's petition followed proper legal requirements to appear before the court as a challenge to an administrative decision allegedly withheld beyond the legally prescribed timeframe.

The lawsuit, filed on May 7, 2026, challenges the Authority's February 25, 2026 announcement revoking Addis Standard's online media registration certificate. JAKENN argued that the decision was made without prior written or verbal warning, without specifying the reports allegedly in violation of media ethics, Ethiopian laws and national and public interests, and without giving the organization an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

The company also submitted to the court that it had submitted complaints to the Authority's Management Board on February 26 and March 6, followed by a supplementary complaint through its lawyers on April 27, but received no decision.

JAKENN requested the court to overturn the revocation, reinstate the registration certificate and protect its media freedom so that it could resume operations.

The Authority maintained that its regulatory functions were governed by the special media legislation and that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case under the Federal Administrative Procedure Proclamation.

The court, however, ruled that the Authority's routine regulatory functions, including registering online media and issuing, renewing, suspending and revoking registration certificates, fall within its administrative activities and are subject to the applicable administrative review framework.

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It accordingly dismissed the Authority's preliminary objections and affirmed its jurisdiction to hear the case.

The ruling does not yet determine the legality of the decision to revoke Addis Standard's registration certificate. Rather, it establishes that the court has jurisdiction to examine the substantive dispute, including the circumstances surrounding the revocation and the Authority's failure to decide on the company's administrative grievance.

The court scheduled the hearing on the substantive arguments for December 9, 2026, at 10:30 a.m.

Addis Standard's registration certificate was revoked on February 24, 2026, with the Authority publicly announcing the decision the following day.

The revocation marked a major escalation in the regulatory dispute between the media outlet and the Authority, which JAKENN has challenged through administrative and judicial proceedings.