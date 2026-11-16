Mozambique: Regulating Smarter - How Mozambique's Tobacco Control Bill Can Protect Public Health, Farmers and the Economy

Mozambique is right to modernize its tobacco control framework. The 2007 law was written before products that do not burn tobacco existed. The Tobacco Control Bill is a chance to align the law with today's science and with international practice. But regulation based on evidence has to do more than lower smoking rates. It also has to weigh what each measure means for the farmers, retailers and workers who depend on the sector, and for the public revenues it generates.

Starting from the science

The evidence points to one distinction in particular. Most of the harm from smoking comes from combustion, so non-combusted products are better for adult smokers who would otherwise keep smoking. The Bill would reflect this if it recognized two categories within the definition of tobacco products: combusted tobacco products and smokeless alternatives.

A clear definition does more than tidy up the legal text. It gives the whole value chain, from growers to retailers, a predictable basis for planning. It also lets adult smokers see which products carry lower risk, which supports a gradual shift away from smoking. That shift will be easier to manage for the people whose incomes depend on tobacco if it happens in an orderly way and not through sudden disruption.

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Science-based regulation also needs standards. Testing methods developed for cigarettes do not necessarily suit smokeless alternatives. Japan, the Philippines, New Zealand, Switzerland, Nigeria, South Africa and more than 20 other countries have already set dedicated technical standards for these products. If Mozambique requires product standards and pre-market notification, it protects consumers, makes it easier to tell legitimate products from illicit ones, and gives compliant businesses a level playing field. Legitimate operators then do not have to compete with unregulated products that avoid scrutiny and pay no tax.

Health warnings follow the same logic. Identical warnings on combusted and smokeless products suggest that the two carry the same risk, which discourages smokers from switching. Most countries already differentiate between them. Doing so in Mozambique would improve the accuracy of the information consumers receive, and it would do so without giving up the warnings themselves.

Protecting minors and adult smokers together

None of this weakens protection for young people. The Bill should require minimum age laws for all products, combusted and smokeless. It should also use standards on packaging, flavours and nicotine limits so that products do not appeal to minors, and set advertising and sales rules that keep marketing aimed at adult smokers. A regulation that restricts access for minors and gives adult smokers accurate information about lower-risk options serves public health better than one that treats all products as the same.

Where good intentions can cost livelihoods

Some provisions in the current draft would do less for public health than for the economy they affect. As drafted, the Bill would effectively prohibit the sale of tobacco in convenience stores and at duty-free outlets, even though these are legitimate products sold in these channels worldwide. Bans on sale and display are very hard to enforce and tend to push demand toward the illicit market. There the State loses revenue and no one controls the product. Most countries regulate the sale and display of tobacco and do not ban it.

Mozambique can do the same, using the regulatory tools already in the Bill, without cutting the number of retailers so far that it deprives them of income and makes it harder for adult users to reach smoke-free products. Duty-free sales deserve the same protection. These channels are transparent and work closely with customs against illicit trade, and they sustain airport revenues and retail jobs in travel hubs.

Farmers and sustainable development

The impact on farmers is not as visible as the effect on retailers, but it matters just as much. Tobacco supports 120 000 farming households (900 000 people) in 5 provinces and contributes 5% to Mozambique's export earnings. As worded, some provisions would prohibit activities that were never meant to promote tobacco or nicotine products, including agronomy programmes and charitable contributions. Agronomy programmes give growers technical support, improve yields and help them adopt more sustainable practices.

Banning them under the label of advertising could reduce farmers' productivity and incomes, and weaken the investment in sustainability initiatives, such as sustainable farming practices, reforestation or energy efficiency, that makes the sector more sustainable over time. The same broad wording could stop normal commercial transactions and conflict with constitutional principles on access to information. Narrowing it would keep restrictions on genuine promotion while protecting farmer support.

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Retailers and consumers also need information. Smokeless alternatives are newer and less well understood than cigarettes. Allowing commercial communication and online information about them, with safeguards so that it reaches only adult smokers, helps make the transition credible. Advertising of all tobacco and nicotine products should still be tightly restricted, and the rules need to be workable for businesses and enforceable by the authorities.

A balanced path forward

The recommended amendments make tobacco control more precise and more enforceable, and they do not make it weaker. They keep protection for minors in place, give adult smokers accurate information and a path to lower-risk products, and avoid measures that cost farmers and retailers their incomes while giving the State little back. A Bill built on evidence, and open about what it means for the economy and rural livelihoods, is more likely to be respected, enforced and sustained.