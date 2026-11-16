Africa: Facebook Exposure Is Behavioral Intelligence - Not Vanity Metrics

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In March 2026, as Nigeria implemented its measles-rubella vaccination campaign, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa Infodemic Response Alliance was listening to what happened online. It revealed how people were receiving, questioning and interpreting the intervention in real-time.

This demonstrates why public health must take social media seriously as a source of behavioral intelligence to inform interventions. Today, people socialize, trade, network, find love and seek information on social media. Public health must meet people where they already are. As of April 2026, there were an estimated 5.79 billion social media user identities worldwide, equivalent to about 70% of the global population.

To be sure, social media metrics cannot prove behavior change, but that does not make them "vanity metrics." When interpreted carefully, they can provide valuable behavioral intelligence about how people encounter and respond to an intervention.

Facebook is a useful case study of using social media to promote health

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With over 3 billion users globally, Facebook offers a useful case study. Its metrics broadly capture exposure and engagement. Impressions and reach tell us how often content was displayed and how many people saw it, while likes, shares and comments show how people engaged with it.

Impressions: How often did people encounter the message?

Imagine a public health program places banners promoting vaccination against HPV (human papillomavirus - the leading cause of cervical cancer worldwide) at strategic locations across Abuja, Nigeria, such as at major intersections, markets, schools, bus stops, pharmacies and health facilities. A mother might pass one while taking her daughter to school, encounter another on her way to the market and see the campaign again at a health facility.

Each encounter creates another opportunity for the message to register. But we cannot assume she read every banner, understood the message or subsequently vaccinated her daughter.

Facebook impressions work similarly. An impression is counted each time content is displayed on a screen, including repeat displays to the same person.

Reach: How many different people saw the message?

Using the same banner example, imagine one mother passes the same banner 20 times while another encounters the campaign only once. Impressions capture those repeated opportunities for exposure. Reach asks how many different people had an opportunity to encounter the campaign?

Facebook reach estimates the number of unique users to whom content was displayed. If an HPV vaccination post reaches 500,000 people, it does not mean they all paid attention, agreed with the message or vaccinated their daughters. But it tells implementers something important about the breadth of the campaign.

Likes: What resonates?

A 'like' is often the easiest metric to dismiss. Someone can like a post about cervical cancer screening without ever getting screened. Someone can 'like' one of my Keep Walking With Dr. Bill videos while remaining sedentary.

But a 'like' is nevertheless a small behavioral signal. Someone encountered something and decided it was interesting, agreeable, useful or emotionally resonant enough to respond.

When certain messages consistently generate stronger reactions, program teams should investigate why. Maybe personal stories resonate more than statistics; messages about protecting one's family perform better than messages emphasizing individual risk; or hopeful messages generate stronger reactions than fear-based ones.

A 'like' does not prove behavior change. But patterns of likes can generate hypotheses that programs can test and use to improve content.

Shares: What are people willing to pass along?

Now imagine a mother who sees one of the HPV vaccination banners around Abuja, takes a photo of it and shares it with her networks on WhatsApp. Her decision to share the message tells us she considered the information relevant or important enough to pass along to others.

A Facebook share is similar. Someone deliberately passes a post within their own networks, becoming an informal messenger for the intervention.

Again, sharing does not prove behavior change. But if certain HPV vaccination messages are shared far more frequently than others, implementers should ask why. Was it the language, messenger, image, practical information or way the content addressed a common concern?

Conversely, people may also spread misinformation and disinformation.

Comments: What are people telling us?

Comments may provide the richest behavioral intelligence of all. They allow people to ask questions, express fears, share experiences, challenge claims and sometimes spread misinformation.

Comments can transform social media communication into conversation.

As Project Director of VITAL, an HPV vaccination initiative in Nigeria, I saw this firsthand. Under one Facebook post, a caregiver asked, "What is the full meaning of HPV?" Another asked, "What is HPV vaccine and can someone about 20 take it?"

These were important questions. The first revealed a basic knowledge gap that could easily be overlooked by implementers accustomed to talking about "HPV." The second showed interest but also uncertainty about eligibility, a potential barrier to taking the next step.

Neither told us whether the individuals ultimately sought vaccination. But both told us what our audience needed from us. We answered their questions immediately and used those questions to improve content.

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Measuring behavior change from social media interventions

To confirm if behavior changed as a result of VITAL, we conducted an end-of-project evaluation comparing caregivers exposed to the social media campaign with a control group.

Girls in areas exposed to the campaign had 48% higher odds of being vaccinated, while exposure was associated with an 8.9 percentage-point increase in the probability of vaccination compared with the control group.

The evaluation also helped us understand how the intervention may have worked. Exposed caregivers reported greater motivation to vaccinate, better knowledge of where to obtain the vaccine and greater perceived ease of getting their daughters vaccinated. Interestingly, the campaign did not significantly improve factual knowledge about HPV vaccination. It appeared to work more through behavioral drivers such as motivation and ability to act than simply by increasing knowledge.

As WHO's listening analysis shows, when public health listens carefully to what people are telling us on social media, reactions stop being vanity metrics and become intelligence for better action.

Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor is a public health physician, behavioral science researcher, and global health equity advocate. His work focuses on applying behavioral science and digital approaches to improve health outcomes globally. He is Co-Founder of the Africa Behavioral Science Network.