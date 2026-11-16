Mozambique: Civil Society o be Present at Mondlane Trial

16 November 2026
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

The Supreme Court treason trial of opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane starting Tuesday will have a guaranteed presence of press and civil society, Supreme Court (TS) judge Pedro Nhatitima told a press conference Friday. The courtroom seats only 45 people, so most seats have been assigned. Seats are guaranteed to the two most important civil society organisations, CIP (Centre for Public Integrity) and the CDD (Centre for Democracy and Human Rights). (LUSA, 13Nov)

Ten media organisations have permanently reserved seats including the Portuguese agency LUSA; five more press sets will rotate on a daily basis. The defendant, Mondlane, has 15 seats. The Bar Association will have two reserved seats. Only 10 seats will be available to the general public, rotating and subject to prior registration. Nhatitima said “we will be using a new recording and transcription system. Image and sound recording, followed by transcription into a written document. This helps to significantly reduce the length of the trial.” Previous big trials were written by hand and the text read out.

The trial will not be broadcast live; press and public will not be permitted to record or photograph the trial.

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