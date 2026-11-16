Somalia: Airstrikes Target Al-Shabaab Weapons and Explosives Depots in Somalia's Lower Shabelle

16 November 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Lower Shabelle — International partners carried out airstrikes targeting locations allegedly used by Al-Shabaab to store weapons and explosives in Leego village in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region, following planned military operations by Somali special forces.

The airstrikes were conducted after troops from the Somali National Army's elite Danab commandos carried out planned operations in the area, according to reports.

The targeted locations were reportedly being used as storage facilities for weapons, military supplies and materials used in the manufacture of explosives. Al-Shabaab allegedly used the facilities to support its operations and prepare attacks.

Reports said the strikes caused extensive damage to the targeted sites and resulted in casualties. However, the number of people killed or wounded has not been officially disclosed.

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The operation is part of ongoing military efforts in Lower Shabelle aimed at weakening Al-Shabaab's operational capabilities by targeting its bases, weapons stockpiles and military infrastructure.

Lower Shabelle remains one of the key areas of military operations against the militant group, which has continued to carry out attacks against Somali government forces and civilian targets.

Neither the Somali government nor the international partners involved had immediately provided further details on the operation or confirmed the extent of the casualties.

The Danab commandos are among the Somali military units involved in operations against Al-Shabaab, often working alongside international partners providing air support and other assistance.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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