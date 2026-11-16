Eritrea Eliminates Trachoma - a Major Public Health Milestone

press release

The World Health Organization (WHO) has validated Eritrea's elimination of trachoma as a public health problem, making it the 11th country in WHO's African Region and the 34th globally to reach this major milestone.

"I congratulate the Government and people of Eritrea on this historic achievement," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "After two decades of determined effort, Eritrea has consigned trachoma as a public health problem to history. This is a victory for the communities most affected by this devastating disease, and a powerful example of what sustained national commitment can achieve."

In Eritrea, many people live in remote rural areas where access to health care and clean water and sanitation can be limited, creating conditions that facilitate the transmission of trachoma. Following baseline surveys conducted in different parts of the country between 2006 and 2020, Eritrea progressively implemented WHO's recommended SAFE strategy in communities where interventions were needed. The strategy comprises surgery for trachomatous trichiasis, antibiotics to clear infection, facial cleanliness to reduce transmission, and environmental improvement, particularly improved access to water and sanitation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I congratulate Eritrea on this historic public health milestone. It shows what is possible through sustained political commitment, community leadership and strong partnerships," said Dr Mohamed Janabi. "Eritrea's achievement brings us closer to a world free from the suffering caused by neglected tropical diseases and sends a strong message of hope to other African countries working towards trachoma elimination. With determination and collective action, we can protect the health and well-being of communities and leave no one behind."

Eritrea's programme adopted a community-led sanitation approach that helped achieve significant public health gains with limited external funding. Health workers used digital tools for data collection and mapping to identify affected communities and target resources, including in hard-to-reach areas. The country surveyed all 58 sub-zobas (second-level administrative areas) and scaled up interventions wherever trachoma was endemic. The antibiotics distributed were predominantly oral azithromycin, donated by Pfizer Inc. through the International Trachoma Initiative. Eritrea has also established systems to identify and manage new trichiasis cases and will continue surveillance following validation.

"This success belongs first and foremost to the people of Eritrea. The elimination of trachoma as a public health problem is the result of strong national leadership and ownership, and collaboration between communities, the Ministry of Health, the Fred Hollow's Foundation, development partners and health workers across the country," said Dr Mary Stephen, WHO Representative to Eritrea. "WHO is proud to have supported Eritrea throughout this journey and will continue to work closely with the Government and partners to sustain these gains."

Notes to editors

About trachoma

Trachoma is the world's leading infectious cause of blindness. It is caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis and spreads through contact with eye and nasal discharge from infected individuals. Repeated infections can lead to scarring of the inner eyelid, causing the eyelashes to turn inward (trichiasis), which can ultimately result in blindness. The disease is closely associated with poverty and inequities in access to basic services, including water, sanitation and hygiene and health care, and it remains endemic in some of the world's most vulnerable communities.

WHO validates elimination only after receiving a recommendation from an independent, WHO-appointed dossier review group on the evidence submitted by a country, confirming that the agreed epidemiological thresholds have been met and that systems are in place to detect and manage future cases. Validation provides independent confirmation that a country has achieved the criteria for eliminating trachoma as a public health problem.

Based on the latest WHO data, the global population requiring interventions against trachoma fell from an estimated 1.5 billion in 2002 to below 100 million by November 2025, a reduction of about 94%.

However, as of March 2026, 92 million people still lived in trachoma-endemic areas and were at risk of trachoma blindness, and trachoma remained a public health problem in at least part of 29 countries. In 2025, 98 829 people received surgery for the advanced stage of the disease and 47.4 million received antibiotics.

Trachoma is one of the 21 diseases and disease groups currently covered by the road map for neglected tropical diseases 2021-2030. NTDs affect more than 1 billion people, particularly people living in poverty and in remote or fragile settings with limited access to essential health services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Health Eritrea By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The road map for neglected tropical diseases 2021-2030, endorsed by the World Health Assembly in 2020, sets global targets for the prevention, control, elimination and eradication of these diseases.

Eritrea became the 66th country globally and the 23rd in the WHO African Region to have eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease.

About WHO

Dedicated to the well-being of all people and guided by science, WHO leads and champions global efforts to give everyone, everywhere, an equal chance at a safe and healthy life. We are the United Nations' agency for health that connects nations, partners and people in more than 150 locations - leading the world's response to health emergencies, preventing disease, addressing the root causes of health issues and expanding access to medicines and health care. Our mission is to support all countries to promote, provide and protect health. "Together for health. Stand with science", the theme of World Health Day 2026, marks a year-long campaign to highlight science as the foundation for protecting health and well-being worldwide.