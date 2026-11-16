Rwanda: Senegalese Novelist Tips Green Hills Academy Students On Writing in Ai Age

Senegalese novelist Boubacar Boris Diop has cautioned students against allowing artificial intelligence (AI) to take over their thinking and creativity, urging them to develop their own ideas and find their voices through writing.

He is the author of "Murambi: The Book of Bones", a novel confronting the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and exploring questions of memory and historical responsibility.

He interacted with 25 students at Green Hills Academy in Kigali on November 11 and their discussion focused on the concern that AI could eventually replace writers and undermine creativity.

"AI may offer assistance, but a danger arises when that assistance replaces a student's own thinking, imagination, and engagement with language," Diop said.

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He added that learning to use technology should go hand in hand with questioning it, understanding its limitations and taking responsibility for one's own words.

"Literature draws on memory, emotion, history, observation, and lived experience. Protecting the space in which young people develop those resources is an educational responsibility," the writer said.

Peace Uwimbabazi, a parent who attended the meeting, noted that education should give young people room to examine the risks associated with AI.

The meeting was organised by the Global Platform for the South (GPS) in partnership with Green Hills Academy. The students come from Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, DR Congo, India, Nigeria, Sudan and Ghana, with discussions conducted in French and English.

Diop had asked to meet the students in an informal setting, where they could talk freely.

Green Hills Academy board member Andy Amour encouraged the students to consider what influences their choice of books and what makes them curious enough to start reading.

Diop said he wrote his first novel at 16, urging the learners to take up writing themselves.

He shared a piece of advice from American novelist Toni Morrison: "If there's a book you want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it."

GPS, where Diop is Associate Director and Co-Founder, plans to organise more literary conversations, creative writing activities and readings of works from across the Global South in secondary schools."

Boris Diop was accompanied by Dr. Jean-Pierre Karegeye, GPS Executive Director. Karegeye thanked the school leadership, teachers and the students for making the interaction successful.