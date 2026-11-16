Uganda: Men's Low Uptake of HIV Services Contributing to Aids-Related Deaths

Mbarara — Health experts have raised concerns over the low uptake of HIV services among men, warning that failure to test for HIV and enroll in treatment is contributing to AIDS-related deaths.

The experts made the revelation at a press briefing to unveil strategies for the 2nd HIV and AIDS symposium that will be held at the Mbarara University of Science and Technology Pharmacy grounds from the 16th to 18th November 2026.

They urge communities, families, and HIV AIDS organisations to intensify awareness campaigns targeting men to improve HIV testing, treatment adherence, and to reduce AIDS-related deaths.

Dr Elias Kumba Kumba says that in the symposium, they will focus on how men can be brought on board in the fight since they don't test and don't get treatment.

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Michael Matsiko, head of the regional Uganda AIDS Commission, says that among the challenges seen in the fight to reduce HIV infections is the reluctance of Men to seek HIV Aids service in Health facilities.

He adds that the new infections among the adolescent girls and young women aged between 15 and 24 is still a concern given the rising number.

He says they will review the performance of the National HIV Response against the targets set in the National HIV and AIDS Strategic Plan (NSP) to see whether all stakeholders in the fight against HIV are still on track to achieve the goal of Ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Joseph Ngonzi, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs at Mbarara University of Science and Technology, who is also the chairperson of the second HIV and AIDS symposium says the meeting will act as the National Scientific platform for sharing research findings for an evidence-based HIV and AIDS programming.

"This meeting will act as an avenue to disseminate research evidence and abstracts for informed programming and practice. We have received abstracts for both oral and poster presentations".

According to statistics from Uganda AIDS Commission this year, Uganda has about 1,496,000 people living with HIV aged 15 years and above, which is 5.5%, while the overall total is about 1.567,000 people, which is 5.9%, with approximately 71,000 children aged 0-14 years living with HIV.

Among affected adults, 66.3% are women, 33.7% are men.