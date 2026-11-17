Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has launched the Weyonje Sanitation Challenge, a citywide initiative aimed at improving waste management, promoting proper sanitation practices and encouraging residents to take greater responsibility for keeping the capital clean.

The campaign was launched in Lusaze Zone, Lubya, Rubaga Division, where KCCA Executive Director Hajat Sharifah Buzeki joined local leaders and residents in a community clean-up exercise.

The exercise focused on mobilising households to adopt proper waste disposal practices, including sorting garbage at source and handing it over to designated collection trucks during scheduled collection visits.

Buzeki said the initiative was intended to promote a culture of cleanliness by involving residents in practical sanitation activities within their communities.

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"Together with local leaders and residents, we cleaned up the community and encouraged every household to sort its waste at source and hand it over to garbage collection trucks on their scheduled visits," Buzeki said.

She explained that the Weyonje Sanitation Challenge would mobilise communities across Kampala to embrace responsible waste management and take collective responsibility for maintaining clean and healthy neighbourhoods.

"We also launched the Weyonje Sanitation Challenge, a city-wide initiative to improve sanitation by building a culture of cleanliness, proper waste management and shared responsibility in every community," she said.

The campaign is expected to encourage residents to make sanitation a daily responsibility rather than limiting cleanliness efforts to organised community clean-up exercises.

Buzeki emphasised that improving sanitation in Kampala requires sustained cooperation between residents, local leaders and KCCA.

She called on households to adopt proper waste sorting and disposal practices, cooperate with garbage collection teams and actively participate in community sanitation activities.

The launch of the Weyonje Sanitation Challenge forms part of KCCA's broader efforts to improve urban cleanliness, strengthen community participation in waste management and create healthier living environments across the capital.