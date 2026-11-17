Residents of Namuwongo have benefited from free medical services following a community health outreach organised by Hapa Medical Centre in partnership with Rotary and other stakeholders, as local leaders called for greater investment in preventive healthcare and early disease detection.

The medical camp brought together health professionals from different specialties to provide free eye examinations and spectacles, dental check-ups and tooth extractions, cancer screening, medical scanning and family planning services.

The initiative sought to improve access to healthcare, particularly among low-income households, while encouraging residents to seek medical attention early before illnesses develop into serious health complications.

Speaking during the outreach, Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo commended Hapa Uganda for extending healthcare services to Namuwongo residents, noting that community-based initiatives play an important role in improving public health.

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However, Balimwezo expressed concern over HIV infections, particularly among young people, urging them to adopt responsible sexual behaviour, avoid risky practices and undergo regular HIV testing.

Citing figures indicating that 207 new HIV-positive cases were being recorded weekly, he called for increased awareness and personal responsibility among young people.

"Young people, we need to get prepared. Investigations were done, and there were new HIV positives every week of 207 people. So I encourage you to take care. If possible, you can abstain until you get married," Balimwezo said.

He encouraged young people to make informed decisions about their sexual health and take preventive measures against HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

The Lord Mayor also urged residents to take advantage of the medical camp to establish their health status, particularly regarding non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and cancer, which may develop without obvious symptoms in their early stages.

He observed that many people delay seeking medical attention until their conditions have worsened, emphasising the importance of routine medical examinations, early diagnosis and timely treatment.

Balimwezo also raised concerns about road safety, cautioning boda-boda riders and passengers against travelling without protective helmets.

He said failure to observe basic road safety precautions exposes riders and passengers to serious injuries, particularly head injuries that can result in permanent disabilities.

"A healthy community is a supporting community. So I am encouraging you all to go for check-ups," he said.

Hapa Uganda highlights community healthcare commitment

Hapa Uganda Founder and Director, Dr John Paul Lwanyaaga, said the medical camp was part of the organisation's commitment to supporting communities through practical healthcare interventions.

He explained that Hapa Medical Centre had mobilised medical professionals from different specialties to provide residents with a range of services at no cost during the outreach.

"We are here today giving back to the community as one of our activities at Hapa Medical Centre. Today we are giving medical services freely, including eye check-ups and free glasses, dental checks and tooth extractions, cancer check-ups and family planning services," Lwanyaaga said.

He added that the initiative was made possible through partnerships with sponsors and other organisations that recognise the importance of taking healthcare services closer to underserved communities.

According to Lwanyaaga, Hapa Medical Centre, located opposite Namuwongo Market, is using such initiatives to strengthen its relationship with the community while addressing some of the healthcare challenges affecting residents.

Residents welcome free medical services

For many beneficiaries, the medical camp provided an opportunity to access healthcare services they might otherwise have postponed because of financial constraints.

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Kwagala Christine, a Namuwongo resident, expressed appreciation for the dental treatment and scanning services she received during the exercise.

"I am really very happy about this camp because it has helped us. We have benefited and received free services. I came here for dental services, they removed my teeth, and I also went for scanning freely," she said.

She thanked Hapa Medical Centre and Rotary for organising the outreach, urging them to extend similar initiatives to other communities.

The medical outreach highlights the role of collaboration between healthcare providers, community organisations and local leaders in improving access to essential health services.

Such initiatives can help encourage early disease detection, reduce preventable health complications and increase public awareness about preventive healthcare and general wellbeing.