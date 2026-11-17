Buganda Kingdom, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Uganda and Join For Water, has called for stronger collaboration among traditional institutions, government and development partners to address climate change and strengthen community resilience.

The call was made during a panel discussion at Uganda's pavilion at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), held in Antalya, Turkey.

Buganda Kingdom was represented by Hajjat Mariam Nasejje Nkalubo Mayanja, who led discussions on climate change and the role of traditional leadership in environmental conservation.

In her remarks, Minister Mariam Mayanja urged companies and development partners to work closely with the Kingdom to protect the environment, restore degraded natural resources and support communities in adapting to the effects of climate change.

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"Traditional institutions have an important role to play in addressing climate change. We therefore call upon companies, development partners and other stakeholders to join hands with the Buganda Kingdom in protecting our environment, restoring degraded ecosystems and helping communities become more resilient," she said.

The Kingdom also showcased its environmental conservation and water management initiatives through a video presentation highlighting various programmes being implemented across Buganda.

The presentation featured messages from the Kabaka, the Katikkiro, Mariam Mayanja, the Nnaabagereka, the Kingdom's Environmental Coordinator and other stakeholders, all emphasising the importance of environmental protection.

The messages underscored the need for collective responsibility in safeguarding natural resources for present and future generations.

Speaking at the close of the session, Buganda Kingdom Environment Board Chairperson Hajjat Afuwa Ssebyala outlined some of the initiatives the Kingdom is implementing to promote environmental sustainability.

She highlighted the "Akaccupa n'Akaveera Nazo Ssente" campaign, which promotes responsible waste management and recycling, as well as programmes aimed at training young people across the Kingdom's counties to generate electricity from organic waste.

Other initiatives include the establishment of the Kabaka's forest and tree-planting programmes integrated into cultural ceremonies and other official kingdom functions.

"Through these initiatives, the Buganda Kingdom is demonstrating its commitment to environmental protection. We are encouraging communities, especially young people, to take practical action in conserving the environment and ensuring that natural resources are protected," Hajjat Ssebyala said.

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The kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to working with government, development partners, the private sector and local communities to promote environmental conservation, improve water management and strengthen resilience to climate change.