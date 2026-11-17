Policy Analyst and Public Affairs Commentator

Liberia is a poor country with an expensive government. That uncomfortable reality is once again reflected in President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's proposed Fiscal Year 2027 National Budget.

While millions of Liberians struggle with poverty, unemployment, inadequate healthcare, deteriorating schools, and impassable roads, the government continues to devote enormous resources to maintaining its political and administrative machinery.

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On November 6, 2026, Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan submitted President Boakai's proposed US$1,538,916,274 national budget to House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon for legislative consideration.

The administration describes the budget as people-centered. But does it genuinely prioritize ordinary Liberians, or does it primarily sustain an expensive political establishment?

A national budget reveals a government's priorities. Unfortunately, Liberia's proposed 2027 budget raises serious questions about fiscal discipline, public investment, and economic transformation.

A US$1.54 Billion Budget, but Only 21.35% for Public Investment

The proposed FY2027 budget totals US$1.539 billion, approximately US$236.25 million above the FY2026 budget of US$1.303 billion.

Of this amount, US$1.210 billion (78.65%) is allocated to recurrent and other non-Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP) expenditures, while only US$328.49 million (21.35%) is earmarked for public investment.

For every US$100 proposed, approximately US$79 goes toward recurrent and other non-PSIP spending, compared with US$21 for public investment.

Although recurrent expenditure includes essential services and public-sector salaries, this imbalance raises legitimate concerns about development priorities.

Meanwhile, debt servicing is projected at US$275.50 million, representing 17.90% of the budget and approximately 83.87% of the entire PSIP allocation.

In other words, for every US$100 allocated to public investment, approximately US$84 is separately allocated to servicing existing debt.

Liberia cannot sustainably transform its economy if debt obligations and the cost of government continue to constrain development spending.

The 2026 Budget: A Warning About Fiscal Indiscipline

Reported FY2026 expenditure figures through September 30 reveal troubling differences between original approved allocations and recorded spending.

National Legislature: US$64.2 million against US$57.1 million approved, a difference of US$7.1 million.

US$64.2 million against US$57.1 million approved, a difference of US$7.1 million. Liberian Senate: Approximately US$3.36 million above its original allocation.

Approximately US$3.36 million above its original allocation. Ministry of State: US$17.94 million against US$16.52 million, a difference of US$1.42 million.

US$17.94 million against US$16.52 million, a difference of US$1.42 million. National Security Agency: US$30.18 million against US$24.69 million, a difference of US$5.49 million.

US$30.18 million against US$24.69 million, a difference of US$5.49 million. Ministry of Youth and Sports: US$11.40 million against US$9.76 million, a difference of US$1.64 million.

US$11.40 million against US$9.76 million, a difference of US$1.64 million. Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment: US$11.98 million against US$10.78 million, a difference of US$1.20 million.

US$11.98 million against US$10.78 million, a difference of US$1.20 million. Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation: US$10.79 million against US$10.09 million, a difference of US$693,299.

US$10.79 million against US$10.09 million, a difference of US$693,299. Ministry of Foreign Affairs: US$30.14 million against US$29.75 million, a difference of US$397,501.

These figures demand explanations. While spending above an original appropriation does not automatically establish illegality, the government must disclose any supplementary appropriations, authorized transfers, or adjustments that account for these differences.

What is the purpose of approving a national budget if public institutions cannot clearly account for spending beyond their original allocations?

Fiscal discipline must begin with the Presidency and the Legislature.

Education: US$163.55 Million, but Only 14% for Capital Investment

Education receives approximately US$163.55 million, representing 10.63% of the national budget.

Of this amount, US$140.65 million (86%) is allocated to recurrent expenditure, leaving only US$22.90 million (14%) for capital investment.

Teachers' salaries are essential, but Liberia also needs classrooms, laboratories, libraries, vocational institutions, and modern learning facilities.

A country cannot educate its way out of poverty through salaries and administrative expenditures alone. Quality education requires sustained investment in infrastructure, equipment, and learning environments.

Healthcare: US$135.83 Million, but Infrastructure Remains Inadequate

Healthcare receives approximately US$135.83 million, or 8.83% of the national budget.

About US$113 million (83.19%) is allocated to recurrent expenditure, while US$22.83 million (16.81%) is reserved for capital investment.

Although the allocation increases from approximately US$110.9 million in 2026, Liberia continues to struggle with inadequate hospitals, medical equipment, essential medicines, and rural healthcare access.

A larger health budget means little to a pregnant woman who cannot reach a functioning clinic or a sick child whose community lacks essential medicines.

Healthcare spending must be measured by improved services and lives saved, not simply by larger appropriations.

Agriculture: A Country That Cannot Feed Itself Allocates Just 1.2%

Agriculture receives approximately US$18.44 million, representing only 1.20% of the proposed budget.

For a country heavily dependent on imported food, this allocation raises serious concerns about the administration's commitment to food security.

Liberian farmers need equipment, financing, extension services, irrigation, storage facilities, and reliable farm-to-market roads.

Although agriculture benefits indirectly from infrastructure investments, direct funding remains essential for increasing productivity.

Remarkably, the National Legislature's proposed US$58.2 million allocation is more than three times the direct agricultural-sector budget.

How can Liberia justify spending more than three times as much on its Legislature as it allocates directly to agriculture?

A country that cannot adequately feed itself must reconsider its spending priorities.

Expensive Presidency, Underfunded Accountability Institutions

The Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs receives approximately US$21.91 million, compared with US$16.52 million in the original FY2026 budget, an increase of approximately 32.6%.

Meanwhile:

Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission: US$4.87 million (0.32%).

US$4.87 million (0.32%). General Auditing Commission: US$8.99 million (0.58%).

US$8.99 million (0.58%). National Disaster Management Agency: US$2.56 million (0.17%).

The Ministry of State receives more than four times the allocation proposed for the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission.

President Boakai frequently promises transparency and accountability. Yet institutions responsible for investigating corruption, auditing public spending, and preparing for national emergencies must have adequate resources to fulfill their mandates.

Budget size alone does not determine effectiveness, but insufficient funding can seriously weaken institutional capacity.

Liberia cannot fight corruption effectively while neglecting the institutions responsible for exposing it.

President Boakai Must Deliver Results, Not Just Bigger Budgets

President Boakai came to power promising accountability, economic transformation, and improved living conditions.

Nearly three years later, those promises must be measured against results.

The World Bank's November 2026 Liberia Economic Update reported economic growth of 5.1% in 2025, yet extreme poverty remained widespread, reaching an estimated 36.1%.

Economic growth means little when its benefits fail to reach ordinary citizens.

The President must ensure that performance contracts with ministers and agency heads produce measurable improvements in service delivery, financial management, and project implementation.

Government officials who consistently fail to deliver must face meaningful consequences.

Liberians need results, not ceremonies, promises, and bigger budgets.

The Legislature Must Stop Being a Rubber Stamp

The 55th National Legislature has a constitutional responsibility to scrutinize public expenditure and protect the national interest.

Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, and their colleagues must demonstrate genuine fiscal oversight.

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Lawmakers should demand explanations for the 2026 expenditure differences, scrutinize administrative spending, examine debt obligations, and protect funding for essential development projects.

The Legislature must also account for its own reported spending above its original FY2026 allocation.

A Legislature that cannot demonstrate fiscal discipline within its own institution has little credibility demanding accountability from the Executive.

The national budget must not become another political bargaining exercise in which powerful officials protect their privileges while ordinary Liberians remain neglected.

Liberia Cannot Afford Expensive Government and Persistent Poverty

Liberia's problem is not simply inadequate revenue. It is also weak institutions, inefficient expenditure, misplaced priorities, and insufficient accountability.

The proposed US$1.539 billion budget allocates 78.65% to recurrent and other non-PSIP expenditures, only 21.35% to public investment, and US$275.50 million to debt servicing.

For a country where an estimated 36.1% of the population lives in extreme poverty, these priorities demand serious reconsideration.

Liberia needs greater investment in agriculture, education, healthcare, electricity, roads, water, sanitation, and productive employment.

President Boakai and the Legislature must reduce unnecessary administrative costs, strengthen financial oversight, and ensure that public resources produce measurable development outcomes.

The true measure of this budget is not whether Liberia can raise US$1.539 billion. It is whether that money delivers functioning hospitals, better schools, productive farms, reliable electricity, improved roads, and decent jobs.

Liberia cannot continue financing an expensive political establishment while its citizens struggle to survive.

Public office must be a responsibility to serve, not an entitlement to consume national resources.

A broke country cannot afford expensive leaders. And a government that costs more to maintain than it delivers in development must fundamentally change its priorities.