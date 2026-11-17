The Rotary Club of Monrovia has taken its global humanitarian presence to Liberia's main international gateway with the dedication and unveiling of a symbolic Rotary Wheel at Roberts International Airport (RIA), an initiative intended to increase public awareness, strengthen international connections and attract more support for community development activities across the country.

The landmark was unveiled on Friday, November 13, 2026, by Rotary District 9101 Governor Baidy Dieng, who described the installation as an important symbol of the organization's openness, international fellowship and commitment to humanitarian service.

Dieng, who is serving as District Governor for the 2026-2027 Rotary year, said positioning the Rotary Wheel at the country's main airport would allow international travelers, visitors, returning Liberians and local authorities to recognize Rotary's presence and understand its contributions to communities.

He emphasized that humanitarian organizations must make their activities and achievements visible to the public rather than keeping their work within their membership.

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"Having this sign visible to all just shows us how we should remain open to the world. Sometimes we do things, but we keep it inside. We keep it to ourselves," Dieng said.

"And this is very important for us, that the local community, local authorities see what we do. And this is a very beautiful symbol that is here. I'm very glad to be a part of this."

The District Governor said the installation would also serve as an invitation to more people to identify with Rotary, participate in its humanitarian activities and establish partnerships that could strengthen the organization's work in Liberia.

Explaining the international significance of the landmark, Dieng said Rotary's worldwide membership and network provide opportunities for Liberian clubs to establish stronger relationships with Rotarians and potential partners in other countries.

"Rotary is about network or connection. We are 1.4 million around the world, and people are traveling all over the place. So when they come to Liberia, and they see that Rotary is here, they will like to build more bridges with Rotarians in Liberia," he said.

According to Dieng, such connections could help mobilize additional resources and funding to support humanitarian interventions and development projects undertaken by Rotary clubs in local communities.

"So that we can organize ourselves to have more funding, to support the action and project that we have in Liberia for the communities, local communities," he added.

Dieng also disclosed that his visit to Liberia was intended to assess the operations and organizational capacity of local Rotary clubs, while identifying opportunities to expand membership and improve their effectiveness.

"For me, I come here to visit the clubs, to see how they stand, how they get organized, and I put the specificity of my coming here to how do we increase membership first, because we need to be more, to do more," he stated.

He further called for stronger collaboration with nongovernmental organizations, technical partners and other institutions to improve the quality and reach of Rotary's interventions.

"Then also to see how we can partner with other entities, NGOs, technical partners, so that we have a better and more optimized action on the ground," Dieng said.

"You know, we want to be more professional. Rotary is the number one humanitarian organization in the world, and we want to keep it as it is, and even improve it. So that's why we also need to have a partnership."

Dieng disclosed that this was his second visit to Liberia, following his first trip in 1975, approximately 51 years ago. He said he was pleased to return and interact directly with local Rotarians, describing personal engagement and conversations as important opportunities to understand the realities of Rotary's work on the ground.

Meanwhile, Robert E. Smallwood, President of the Rotary Club of Monrovia for the 2026-2027 Rotary year and chair of the Rotary Wheel construction project, said the initiative began as part of the club's joint induction activities.

Smallwood explained that members committed themselves to establishing the Rotary Wheel at the airport as a welcoming symbol that would introduce the organization to people arriving in and departing Liberia.

He said the structure was deliberately designed with features representing Rotary's principles and the responsibilities of its members.

According to Smallwood, the wheel has 24 gear teeth, representing the 24 hours in a day and reminding Rotarians to uphold the organization's values at all times.

"The wheel, as it will be unveiled, has 24 gear teeth, reminding us that 24 hours in a day, we must live the Rotary value," he said.

He explained that the wheel's six strokes represent the pathway to vocational service and the distribution of Rotary values, while the key positioned at its center symbolizes the responsibility of every individual Rotarian to demonstrate those values through thoughts and actions.

"And we have the key in the middle. That tells us the key to Rotary as an individual. That must exhibit Rotary values in thought and actions," Smallwood stated.

He added that the gold color represents Rotary's commitment to serving society and humanity.

"Our color gold represents our commitment to serving society and humanity," he said.

Smallwood said the monument would communicate Rotary's principles to international visitors while reminding members of their obligation to uphold the organization's values, particularly the Four-Way Test, which guides Rotarians in evaluating their thoughts, words and actions.

Also speaking, Rotary Assistant Governor Anthony Siakor, who ushered District Governor Dieng to perform the formal unveiling, congratulated the Rotary Club of Monrovia's leadership and members for completing the project.

Siakor described the installation as more than an airport landmark, saying it represents the organization's integrity, fellowship and commitment to service above self.

"This is not just a landmark, but it's also symbolic of our integrity, of our fellowship, and our service above self," Siakor said.

He said the airport was an exceptionally strategic location because people entering and leaving Liberia would have the opportunity to see the internationally recognized Rotary symbol.

"It is very important because it is not just a landmark, but it is a symbol to show who we are. We are people of integrity, friendship, and we do service above ourselves," he stated.

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Siakor explained that the Rotary Wheel would help make the organization's presence known internationally and generate curiosity among travelers and members of the public.

"Well, it's a symbol that anyone around the world knows that when they see this wheel, they know it is Rotary. So, it is making our presence known," he said.

He added that the installation could encourage more people to inquire about Rotary and eventually participate in its humanitarian activities.

"Well, it will create some kind of curiosity. They will want to know what that is, and that will help us to engage a lot of people so that they can be a part of this humanitarian service that we offer in our communities," Siakor explained.

Providing background on Rotary's activities in Liberia, Siakor said the organization has maintained a presence in the country since the 1960s.

He emphasized that Rotary International is a worldwide humanitarian organization whose local clubs work to identify community needs and improve people's living conditions.

"Rotary International is a worldwide humanitarian organization. So, what we do is to meet needs, to make people's lives better," he said.

He further explained that Rotary clubs in Liberia operate within their respective communities to identify challenges and mobilize assistance to address them.

"So, we are looking where we are and see needs, and then we meet those needs. That's what we do," Siakor added.