analysis

Developing countries hardest hit by climate change were promised a new source of support when governments agreed at the annual global climate change conference in 2022 (COP27) to create a Loss and Damage fund. This fund was intended to help them cope with losses ranging from destroyed homes and livelihoods to the loss of lives and cultural heritage.

The decision was widely viewed as a breakthrough for Africa. It marked the first time that governments globally agreed that there were countries that contributed little to climate change and could not be expected to pay to adapt to climate-related harms, and that there should be a clear pathway to help these countries pay for climate damage.

Read more: Climate crisis in Africa exposes real cause of hunger - colonial food systems that leave people more vulnerable

The Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, as it is called now, was officially launched a year later. It's intended to support only those developing countries that are considered to be "particularly vulnerable" to the impacts of climate change . But exactly which countries qualify as particularly vulnerable is still under debate.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

We are a legal academic and a human geographer, who share an interest in international climate law and politics. In one of our latest studies, we drew on our years of following UN climate negotiations and our analysis of relevant texts to examine how defining who is "particularly vulnerable" to climate change could affect who receives funding for loss and damage.

Our research found that coming up with a definition is both a legal and a political decision. If the definition only applies to countries, and names only some states as particularly vulnerable, this will be the basis for rules as to which countries qualify for climate funding, which are left out and how the money is shared among those that qualify.

Read more: Climate disasters don't just destroy homes, they change lives forever. We spoke with cyclone survivors in Zimbabwe

But climate change damage does not stop at borders. Communities at risk of imminent and irreversible harm from climate damage, even if they are not in an agreed particularly vulnerable country, also need financial assistance to recover and adapt.

The definition of who is particularly vulnerable has not been decided. This means at COP31, African negotiators should push for climate compensation to reach the people who need it most in all developing countries. In addition, communities ought to be given direct access to funds rather than the fund only paying out governments.

Why definitions matter

The term "particularly vulnerable" can be traced back to the 1992 UN climate convention. It covered small island countries, low-lying coasts, arid and semi-arid areas, places prone to floods, drought and desertification, and fragile mountain ecosystems.

Read literally, it would have included nearly all of Africa. But over time, the meaning narrowed. The governments who are party to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change met in Bali in 2007 and said that the least developed countries, small island states, and only those African countries affected by drought, desertification and floods were most at risk from climate change.

Read more: COP28 climate summit just approved a 'loss and damage' fund. What does this mean?

The Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage itself is already far too small to meet the existing costs of coping with climate disasters. Pledges from developed country parties at COP28 came to about US$770.6 million, but only a fraction of the pledged money has been received. Just US$250 million has been set aside to be paid out as initial grants. Estimates of the economic costs of loss and damage run into the trillions of dollars a year.

Read more: Nigerian farmers talk about how climate change is affecting staple food crops - and what can help

When funding is so scarce, it is a problem when the developed country parties (mainly highly industrialised nations) that are legally obligated to pay shrink the list of eligible recipients. Definitions determine where the money flows, and if the definition is wrong, then the most vulnerable communities might miss out on their fair share of the funding.

Why country labels fall short

Vulnerability to climate change cannot be judged simply by a country's borders or how low its gross domestic product is. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the UN body that provides the science about how the climate is changing, says vulnerability varies widely between and within regions. It is also shaped by factors such as colonialism, inequality, exclusion and how people are governed.

Take the Horn of Africa. The impact of the drought of 2020-2023 did not stop at the borders between Ethiopia, classified as a least developed country, and Kenya, a lower-middle-income country. Pastoralist families on both sides lost cattle, their primary source of livelihood.

Read more: Climate change will force up to 113m people to relocate within Africa by 2050

The impact of that drought on both countries is being made much worse by this year's super El Niño. Yet a system that can only rank countries by development status would treat these communities very differently.

The same applies to residents of informal settlements in fast-growing African cities, smallholder farmers, displaced people, women with weaker land rights, older people and children. These inequalities are likely to worsen because government bodies within countries differ in their resources and ability to respond, and are poorly prepared for climate change.

Read more: Why Africa is particularly vulnerable to climate change

The state of existing climate funds is not promising. A study of the Green Climate Fund for developing countries found that a country's institutional capacity to apply for and manage money mattered more than any objective measure of vulnerability. Many highly vulnerable countries received little. Research on the Adaptation Fund that pays for climate adaptation projects in developing countries also found that funding-readiness shaped allocations, and low-income countries received more than least developed ones.

Many African governments with already overstretched institutions will be at an impasse. They may qualify on paper but struggle to access the money.

What Africa should push for

COP's five-yearly global stocktake assesses climate progress and pushes for stronger targets. The COP28 stocktake recognised that vulnerability depends on people's circumstances, not just their country. The UN's expert group on least developed countries agreed, while UN Trade and Development recommended the broadest possible definition for the fund.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Read more: African islands under threat: what to do about Trump's withdrawal from climate change agreement

At COP31, African negotiators should resist narrow, country-by-country lists. All developing countries should be eligible to be considered highly vulnerable, as the 1992 wording allows. Funds should be allocated to vulnerable groups within countries.

The Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage should also be directly accessible by communities and local organisations. This is a longstanding demand of civil society groups. It would also help those governments who don't have the capacity to keep applying for funds to fix climate-related disasters.

Read more: Polluters must pay: how to make this a reality

Relying only on national governments for distribution of loss and damage funds is also flawed because it falsely assumes that states will set out to protect their most marginalised citizens.

The money pledged to the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage so far will not reach every vulnerable person. This is why the definition matters. A narrow definition of who most needs the funds will likely make the gap between need and support seem smaller than it is. A just definition will tap into what wealthy nations owe. Even so, such an outcome barely compensates the debt for historical harms that global politics still refuses to confront.

Sakshi, Lecturer in the Indigenous Law and Justice Hub, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne

Guy Jackson, Senior Lecturer, Pacific Action for Climate Transitions, Monash University