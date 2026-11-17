Microplastics raise potential health concerns.

Their effects on human health are still being researched.

SA's cosmetics industry supports proposed ban of microbeads in products.

Thembisa Nkomo* (43) from Midrand follows a strict skincare routine and knows what products work for her skin.

She's also been intentional about knowing what ingredients are in her cosmetic products, and samples new products she is curious about to make sure they give her skin the glow it requires.

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What she didn't know until recently, was that some of her favourite products might contain microscopic particles - and that the South African government is developing regulations to ban them.

What are microbeads?

Microbeads are intentionally manufactured plastic particles, less than 1mm in size, found in facial scrubs, exfoliating cleansers, toothpaste and other personal care products.

When rinsed off, they travel down the drain and can pass through wastewater treatment systems, enter groundwater, rivers and ultimately the ocean.

A Water Research Commission study found microplastics in groundwater and tap water in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Dianah Chiyangwa (46) from Vosloorus uses African Extracts Rooibos products for her daily skincare routine. Although she's heard about microplastics, she was unaware that skincare products might contain them.

"It's scary and I think the government creating a policy to reduce pollution from microplastics is a very important decision because of the harmful and toxic chemicals included in them," she says.

What the science says

The science on microplastics and human health is advancing rapidly, but many questions remain unanswered.

And this is why Professor Tiaan de Jager, head of environmental chemicals pollution and health research unit at the University of Pretoria (UP), is careful with his language.

"I would be careful about saying that particular diseases have been definitively caused by microplastics," he says.

According to de Jager, current evidence on human epidemiology is not yet conclusive enough to connect it with most diseases.

Research has identified potential biological effects, including inflammation, oxidative stress and endocrine disruption. Microplastics can also carry or release chemicals, including plasticisers and other endocrine-disrupting substances.

A 2024 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found microplastics and nanoplastics in plaque removed from patients' neck arteries. Patients with these particles had a higher risk of heart attack, stroke or death, although the study did not establish that the plastics caused these outcomes.

"For now, we can describe microplastics as an emerging environmental-health hazard instead of a proven or a defined list of diseases," de Jager explains.

There is also concern about their impact on women's reproductive systems, including ovarian function, hormone regulation and fertility. However, de Jager cautions that the clinical significance of these findings remains uncertain.

What the proposed ban means

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is proposing to prohibit the use, production, distribution, sale, import and export of plastic microbeads and products containing them.

The draft regulations, first published in August 2025, propose a 24-month phase-out period and penalties of up to R10 million or imprisonment for non-compliance. Nineteen organisations submitted comments during the first consultation period.

The DFFE is amending the regulations before a second round of public comment, expected before the end of the current financial year. Acting director for media relations at the DFFE, Michael Mokoena, says preventing pollution and tackling plastic waste are part of the department's regulatory strategy.

"Our plastics material flow study specifically flagged microbeads as requiring attention to reduce marine and environmental pollution," says Mokoena.

Cosmetic industry supports ban

The Cosmetics, Toiletry and Fragrance Association of South Africa (CTFA), which represents the industry, says it submitted written inputs and supports the ban in principle.

"The CTFA is wholly supportive of the principles of formalising the ban of microbeads in cosmetics but this will not in isolation facilitate the required benefits for favourable environmental outcomes in the absence of similar regulations being applied to other sectors," says the executive director at CTFA, Adelia Pimentel.

According to Pimentel, the cosmetics industry uses smaller quantities of microplastics and microbeads compared with other industries.

WWF International also supports the proposal. John Duncan, global initiative lead for its No Plastic in Nature programme, calls it a significant step.

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"The proposed ban is significant because microbeads are one of the few sources of microplastic pollution that are intentionally added to products and for which alternatives are already widely available," he says.

Beyond microbeads

De Jager warns that the debate on plastic pollution should not end with microbeads because they are just the "tip of the plastic pollution problem."

Secondary microplastics from synthetic textiles, tyres, packaging, paints and a range of household products should also be considered as part of the bigger picture.

For now, clear regulation and clear labelling are important in letting consumers know what they apply on their skin.

"Consumers can reduce their exposure by avoiding personal-care products that contain intentionally added plastic particles, reading labels for polymer ingredients like polyethylene and polypropylene," advises De Jager.

For Nkomo who already researches the ingredients in her skincare products, it's about the government creating an environment where people can thrive and ensuring that environmental pollution is mitigated.

What to look for on cosmetic ingredient labels