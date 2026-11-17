Abu Zabad Locality / Ghubeish Locality — At least 15 civilians, including four children, have been killed in a drone strike on Abu Qalb in Abu Zabad locality, West Kordofan, according to the Kordofan Human Rights Observatory.

A drone attributed to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) struck a football field on Sunday, killing four children, the Observatory said. Other projectiles hit residential buildings, killing and injuring civilians, setting homes ablaze and killing livestock.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, Observatory spokesperson Murtada Ahmed said the attack came amid escalating aerial bombardment across Kordofan and continued ground fighting between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Drone strikes also hit Ghubeish locality and a village near Abu Qalb.

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However, disrupted communications have prevented the Observatory from establishing the full extent of the casualties and damage. Radio Dabanga could also not independently verify the reported casualty figures.

The Emergency Lawyers Group separately condemned what it described as an SAF air attack on Abu Qalb. Its preliminary toll put the number of women and children killed at 13, with several homes destroyed. The group called for an independent investigation, accountability and access for humanitarian and medical assistance.

The RSF aligned-government, Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees), accused the SAF of targeting civilians, reporting nine deaths, including five women, a child and three men, as well as dozens of injuries. The alliance rejected claims that the bombing had targeted RSF forces.

Among those named by the Observatory as killed were Mohammed Ibrahim Naheed, his wife Munira Ibrahim, Islam Babu, Fatima Daw El-Bait Abdallah, Ajba El Nour and Mustafa Ahmadiya.

The Observatory also reported the deaths of two children from the Ammar El-Banna family, two unidentified children and three people whose bodies were found burnt. Two more people were reportedly killed in the neighbouring village of Umm Bawada.

Warning that continued aerial attacks threaten communities dependent on farming and livestock rearing, the Observatory urged the warring parties to stop attacks on populated areas. It also called on national and international human rights organisations to document violations and preserve evidence for future accountability.

The Emergency Lawyers Group urged the SAF to halt indiscriminate attacks and ensure humanitarian and medical assistance reaches those affected.

Both organisations stressed the need to protect civilians and uphold international humanitarian law.