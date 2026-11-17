Kampala — Sudanese journalist and former Minister of Information Faisal Mohammed Saleh and photojournalist Sari Omer were assaulted during an armed robbery in Uganda's capital, Kampala, on Saturday.

The two men were attacked by gunmen in central Kampala, who beat them, threatened them and stole their belongings, according to reports from Sudanese media.

Saleh and Omer were taken to hospital with cuts, bruises and minor injuries. They received medical treatment and were later discharged.

Ugandan police have reportedly opened an investigation into the attack and are working to identify those responsible.

There is currently no indication that the attack was politically motivated, and it has so far been reported as an armed robbery.