New international initiatives on artificial intelligence and green industrialization showcased technology's growing role in climate action, even as negotiators remained deadlocked on finance, fossil fuels and adaptation ahead of the final stretch of talks.

Today at COP31

Negotiations: Ministers prepare for the high-level segment as pressure mounts over finance, fossil fuels and a possible overarching agreement.

Ministers prepare for the high-level segment as pressure mounts over finance, fossil fuels and a possible overarching agreement. Artificial intelligence: A new Antalya pledge attracts 80 endorsements and 271 commitments to make AI more sustainable.

A new Antalya pledge attracts 80 endorsements and 271 commitments to make AI more sustainable. Green industrialization: Governments launch an initiative to accelerate investment in cleaner steel, cement and other industrial products.

Governments launch an initiative to accelerate investment in cleaner steel, cement and other industrial products. Science: Countries remain divided over when the next major IPCC climate assessment should be published, with vulnerable nations pushing for a 2028 deadline.

As COP31 entered its second and final week, the corridors of the conference centre in Antalya, Türkiye, began filling up again, with ministers arriving ahead of Tuesday's formal high-level segment after seven days dominated by technical negotiations, announcements and speeches.

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And there is plenty awaiting them.

Countries remain divided over who should pay for climate action, how to help vulnerable nations adapt, how to protect workers during the energy transition and what the final agreement should say about moving away from fossil fuels.

Late Monday, Australia, COP31 co-host and lead negotiator, circulated a first draft of the overarching decision, but the text remains only a starting point for negotiations. Countries are divided not only over its contents, but over whether such a decision should exist at all.

Ministers will gather in a Divan, an Ottoman term for an imperial assembly, to seek political compromises on the most contentious issues still dividing countries.

A 'slow first half' with the toughest decisions ahead

For Soenke Kreft, a climate policy expert at the United Nations University, the negotiations resemble a football match heading into its second half.

"We probably will also have overtime," he told UN News.

While some technical issues have been resolved, much of the political work remains unfinished.

"It has been a somewhat slow first half," he said. "We really need to see a momentum swing for the second week."

One example is a growing dispute over science itself. Countries remain divided over when the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) should publish its next major assessment, with vulnerable nations pushing for the findings to be ready in 2028, in time to inform the second Global Stocktake, which will assess global progress under the Paris Agreement.

The deadlock has delayed decisions on the scientific timetable, raising concerns that governments could enter the next Global Stocktake without the latest comprehensive assessment of climate science.

"We have to defend science. We have to defend the scientists," said Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation and one of the architects of the Paris Agreement, at a packed science plenary on Monday.

UN News/Laura Quiñones Activists protest at the COP31 venue in Antalya. Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland, echoed her concerns: "The world cannot afford to undermine or lose the IPCC," urging countries to resolve their differences and ensure its next assessment is delivered on time.

Scientists also warned about the risks of overshoot - temporarily exceeding the 1.5°C warming threshold - and called for the latest evidence to guide decisions at COP31.

Activists warn against distractions

Meanwhile, climate activists warned against allowing the proposed overarching decision to distract from negotiations on concrete climate action.

"Cover decisions, at the end of the day, have the danger of becoming a distraction," a Climate Action Network representative said, urging journalists to look beyond political declarations.

The group criticized proposals for a just transition mechanism that would give workers and communities a voice without providing the necessary resources.

One representative compared it to being offered "a seat at the table with no food, no place, no cutlery, and very bad wine."

"The coal miners in Australia, the lithium, cobalt, platinum miners in Africa, the steel workers in Germany, India and UK cannot afford more dialogues," the representative added.

© UNU-EHS/Austin Gonzales IA powered technology shown at the Chinese Pavilion of COP31. On finance, activists questioned how major climate funds would be replenished, noting that the Solomon Islands, a climate-vulnerable small island nation, was the first country to announce a contribution to the Green Climate Fund at COP31 while commitments from wealthier countries remained scarce

Can AI help the climate without making it worse?

Artificial Intelligence can help predict extreme weather, identify vulnerable communities and improve energy efficiency. But increasingly powerful models also require vast amounts of electricity and water.

At a ministerial meeting, Türkiye and the UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU) launched the Antalya Artificial Intelligence Pledge, which had secured 80 endorsements and 271 commitments by Monday morning.

The voluntary initiative seeks to reduce AI's environmental footprint through cleaner energy, more efficient infrastructure, better emissions tracking and wider access to technology, particularly in developing countries.

ITU Deputy Secretary-General Tomas Lamanauskas warned that energy consumption from data centres powering AI is expected to double by 2030, while some technology companies have already seen their emissions rise by 50 per cent in recent years.

"This is becoming a challenge that we need to rein in if we want [...] to make sure that AI is a solution, not the problem," he said.

He stressed that the real test of the Antalya Pledge would be its implementation, with the ITU committing to track progress and hold participants accountable.

From climate risks to practical solutions

For Álvaro Rojas of the United Nations University in Bonn, AI is already helping governments make better decisions. His team used it to analyse 1,600 disaster risk management documents, identifying where countries need support on climate-related loss and damage and where expertise already exists.

"Technology is a tool," he told UN News. "The tool itself is only useful as long as the people understand what is behind it."

But AI also carries risks. A UNESCO-University College London study found chatbots sometimes abandon established climate facts when challenged, while accuracy varies across languages.

The findings reinforce concerns behind a joint UN, Brazil and UNESCO initiative to protect the integrity of climate information, particularly during disasters.

One new project is attempting to address that problem using AI itself.

Brigitte Perrin, founder of Earth Info Hub and former UN official, is developing Beluga, an AI platform designed to bring trusted scientific information together.

© Briggite Perrin The NGO Earth Info Hub is developing Beluga, an AI platform designed to bring trusted scientific information together. "All the science that the UN organizations, the scientific organizations are creating, day after day, they tend to be spread and fragmented into several platforms and websites," she explained.

The aim, she said, is to create "a central place and safe place" where policymakers, journalists and the public can find reliable environmental research.

Cleaning up the industries that built the modern world

Beyond AI, another focus at COP31 was how to make the steel, cement and other industries underpinning modern life less polluting.

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At a ministerial meeting, governments launched the Antalya Green Industrialization Compact, an initiative aimed at unlocking investment, creating markets for cleaner industrial products and helping developing countries access new technologies.

"Green industrialisation is about turning the momentum in renewable energy into industrial opportunity that creates jobs, attracts investment, and strengthens energy security," said Xiang Zhu, Deputy Director-General of the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Michael Apicelli, head of the Climate Club Secretariat, a coalition of 53 countries working to cut industrial emissions, said many of the solutions are already within reach.

"This isn't some kind of new technology we're all waiting around for. It's here. These technologies are here today. The investments just need to be made," he told UN News.

The urgency, he explained, is that investments in steel and cement production can lock in technologies for 30 to 40 years, making today's choices critical for future generations.

So, what would cleaner industry actually look like?

Peter Schniering, founder of Future Cleantech Architects, a Germany-based non-profit think tank focused on climate innovation, pointed to smarter building designs that use less concrete and steel, and electric furnaces that can reduce emissions from steelmaking.

© UNU-EHS/Austin Gonzales Peter Schniering, founder of Future Cleantech Architects. "We have way more efficient ways to design buildings and then also to use more low carbon building materials," he said.

The challenge now is to make these technologies affordable and widely available, particularly in developing economies where much of the world's new infrastructure will be built.

Other sectors, including long-distance aviation, still require significant innovation. Many of these solutions also depend on one essential ingredient: more clean electricity.

"Without the electricity it will be hard to get the green hydrogen, it will be hard to decarbonize sectors such as aviation, shipping or the steel production," Mr. Schniering said.