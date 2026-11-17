The sugar industry has repeatedly pointed to a Nedlac-commissioned assessment to support its claim that the Health Promotion Levy cost thousands of jobs. But the figure has never been verified against actual employment records, and other research has reached different conclusions.

The figure of 16,621 has become a key part of the sugar industry's campaign against South Africa's sugar tax. It appears in an economic assessment Wesbound prepared for Nedlac, which estimated that employment across the economy was lower in 2019 than it would have been in a hypothetical scenario without the levy.

The National Treasury has since confirmed that the figure is a modelled estimate, meaning it was calculated using assumptions about how the levy would affect consumer behaviour, sugar demand, production, employment and the wider economy, not a count of people confirmed to have lost their jobs.

What the 16,621 figure measures

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The Wesbound assessment used a computable general equilibrium model to estimate how the levy affected economic activity, production and employment. It compared the economy with the levy against a modelled scenario in which the levy had not been introduced.

The report's estimate therefore depends on the assumptions and information used to construct those scenarios. It does not establish that 16,621 identifiable workers lost their jobs, or that the levy was the sole reason for employment changes in the industries concerned.

The National Treasury's response to questions from Daily Maverick confirmed that the figure should not...