The government is seeking to change how it finances clean energy, moving beyond support for individual projects towards an investment model designed to attract private capital and expand access to reliable power.

The approach brings together government institutions, the Rwanda Green Fund and infrastructure investor Africa50, with a focus on turning the country's energy priorities into opportunities that investors can finance at scale.

Announced on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, the plan centres on the Rwanda Distributed Renewable Energy Fund, a proposed equity fund with a target size of $100 million.

The fund aims to accelerate investment in distributed renewable energy--systems that generate power close to where it is used, including solar installations serving households, businesses and communities with limited access to reliable grid electricity.

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It would become the second country fund under Africa50's Distributed Renewable Energy Platform, following the Nigeria fund, which Africa50 co-manages with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

The Rwanda initiative is anchored in two agreements: one to establish the investment fund and another to develop a flagship clean energy project.

Africa50 and the Rwanda Green Fund have agreed heads of terms to jointly sponsor the dedicated equity fund, which would invest in Rwanda's distributed renewable energy sector.

Separately, Africa50, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a project for nationwide solar deployment and modern clean cooking solutions for households and office buildings.

The project also envisages preserving thermal energy capacity for industrial development.

Together, the partnerships seek to mobilise investment, expand energy access and support Rwanda's transition to renewable energy.

Bendjin Kpeglo, Distributed Renewable Energy Executive Director at Africa50, said Rwanda would build on the organisation's experience in Nigeria.

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"With the Nigeria DRE Fund now operational, Rwanda is next in our pipeline of country-level platforms. By turning Rwanda's energy priorities into investable opportunities, we aim to expand access to affordable clean energy and attract domestic and international investors," he said.

For the Rwanda Green Fund, the initiative represents a shift towards building investment platforms capable of attracting and deploying larger pools of capital.

Its chief executive, Teddy Mugabo, said accelerating the energy transition would require moving beyond financing individual projects.

"The Investment Arm and the Rwanda DRE Fund represent an important step in that direction. By bringing together Rwanda's institutional leadership and Africa50's investment capabilities, we aim to unlock private investment in distributed renewable energy, expand access to reliable energy, and enable businesses and communities to turn energy access into productive economic opportunities," she said.

Mugabo said the distributed renewable energy investment arm would enable the institution to move beyond grants and invest directly alongside partners.

"We can invest with partners and help channel private capital into Rwanda's and the region's green growth priorities," she said.

The Rwanda Green Fund mobilises and invests resources in public and private initiatives supporting climate resilience and low-carbon development. Its investments include renewable energy, energy access and clean cooking.

Africa50 develops and invests in infrastructure across the continent, including energy, transport and digital services, while mobilising African and international capital.

From agreements to investments

The partners' next task is to turn the agreements into an operational fund and identify businesses and projects for investment.

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Farai Sekeso, Investment Director at Africa50, said the organisation was committed to making the initiative operational within the coming year.

He expressed hope that, by COP32 in Addis Ababa next year, discussions would have moved from establishing the fund to the investments it had made.

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"We hope that when we gather for COP32 next year, we will be discussing the operationalisation of the fund and potentially the investments we will have made," he said.

Distributed renewable energy could help extend electricity access in rural and remote communities while supporting businesses that need power for irrigation, food processing, refrigeration and other productive activities.

Investment in the sector could also help reduce dependence on fossil fuels and enable households and businesses to turn improved energy access into economic opportunities.

Environment Minister Bernadette Arakwiye said Rwanda was ready to work with investment partners, citing the country's development ambitions and investment plans.

She said the government was committed to creating conditions that would enable investments to deliver lasting development benefits.

"Let us work together to turn these ambitions into investments, these investments into opportunities, and these opportunities into a more prosperous, resilient and sustainable Rwanda," she said.