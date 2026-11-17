Former Chief Immigration Officer Masauko Medi has quietly landed a role at the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA), raising fresh questions over the recruitment process.

Sources say Medi has been earmarked for the position of Director of Security Services, despite the fact that the vacancy was never publicly advertised and no interviews were conducted.

The appointment is likely to attract scrutiny, with concerns mounting over transparency and adherence to established hiring procedures.

Adding to the controversy, the role of Director of Security Services is reportedly not included in NOCMA's current organisational structure, raising questions about how and why the position was created.

The development comes as several senior posts at the state-owned fuel company remain unfilled, including Director of Operations, Director of Corporate Services, and Director of Human Resource Management.

Critics are likely to question why a position absent from the official organogram appears to have been prioritised while key executive vacancies crucial to the company's operations continue to lie vacant.