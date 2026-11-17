Rhodrick Junaid Kalumpha, a London-based business strategist and trade finance expert, proposes a presidential task force and a 30-day emergency plan

A London-based Malawian businessman has called on government to draw on the country's business leaders, financial experts and diaspora professionals to help resolve the fuel crisis.

Kalumpha, a business strategist, financial controller and trade finance expert, says Malawi already has the expertise, international connections and financial know-how it needs, but lacks a mechanism to bring them together.

He proposes a Presidential Private Sector Fuel Crisis Task Force, drawing on figures from banking, industry, transport, agriculture, mining and the diaspora.

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"Malawi does not necessarily lack people with the knowledge, experience, networks and financial capacity to help solve this problem," he said.

Under his proposal, banking experts would work on international fuel finance and forex, while petroleum specialists would advise on procurement, shipping and distribution.

Business leaders from manufacturing, transport, mining and agriculture would look for ways to strengthen supply chains.

He also wants government to consider opening fuel imports to qualified private companies under a regulated framework.

Government would retain oversight of quality, safety, licensing, consumer protection and strategic reserves.

He notes that Consumers Association of Malawi executive director John Kapito has made a similar call.

He proposes a 30-day emergency programme. In the first week, the task force would identify bottlenecks and engage international suppliers.

The second phase would look at alternative finance and new partners, and the final stage would submit recommendations to the President.

Kalumpha points to former Vice-President Michael Usi's reported offer to mobilise local and international experts on the fuel crisis as evidence that outside expertise is valued.

His broader idea is a National Economic Rescue Partnership, linking the Presidency, the Ministries of Finance and Energy, the Reserve Bank, regulators, commercial banks, business leaders, international experts and the diaspora.

It would begin with fuel and later address forex, electricity, industrialisation and exports.

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"The question should no longer be whether government can solve the fuel crisis alone, but how government can mobilise the best available Malawian and international minds to solve it together," he said.