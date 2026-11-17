The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has warned that misinformation and manipulative narratives could undermine public confidence and weaken democratic institutions.

He called for responsible communication, ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) and stronger regulatory frameworks to address the growing threats posed by digital manipulation.

Tajudeen, who was represented by the House Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, spoke on Monday in Abuja, at the Global Alliance World Public Relations Forum (WPRF), which brought together political leaders, communication professionals, scholars and policymakers from across the world.

Speaking on the theme, "Responsible Communication: The Voice of the World," the Speaker said the rapid spread of information had created serious challenges for governments, institutions and citizens.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We live in an age in which information travels faster than institutions can respond. Opinions are formed before facts are established, and misleading narratives can cross continents before the truth finds its voice," he said.

He noted that although technology had made information more accessible, it had also increased the capacity to misinform, manipulate and distort public discourse.

According to him, digital platforms could be used to promote public participation but could also be exploited to deepen divisions and weaken democratic institutions.

"Responsible communication is therefore not merely a professional obligation. It is a condition for the effective functioning of democratic society," he stated.

Tajudeen urged public relations and communication professionals to go beyond reputation management and promote public understanding, institutional credibility and democratic participation.

He also called on political actors to base their engagements on ideas, policies and evidence rather than insults, intimidation and deliberate falsehoods.

On artificial intelligence, the Speaker said the technology offered opportunities for research, information access and institutional efficiency but could also be used to generate falsehoods, impersonate public figures and manipulate democratic debates.

He urged public institutions to communicate accurately and transparently, media organisations to uphold professional independence and verification standards, and technology companies to take responsibility for the misuse of their platforms.

The Speaker further called for common principles on responsible communication through the proposed Abuja Declaration, including accuracy, transparency, freedom of expression, institutional accountability and ethical use of AI.

He also highlighted the legislative agenda of the House, including constitutional reforms to strengthen Nigeria's security architecture through the proposed establishment of state police and efforts to advance the Reserved Seats for Women Bill.

On electoral reforms, he said the Electoral Act 2026 had strengthened the legal framework for the use of technology in electoral administration, including technological voter accreditation and electronic transmission of polling unit results to the Independent National Electoral Commission's Results Viewing Portal.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, Senator Osita Izunaso, called for the regulation of artificial intelligence, warning that its misuse could pose serious dangers to humanity.

"AI is good, but it has to be regulated before the goodness of AI will become the calamity of the world," he warned.

Izunaso urged social media users to verify information before sharing it and take responsibility for their online publications.

"When you are communicating, you should ask yourself, are you speaking the truth? Do not just say because I saw it online. If you saw it online, did you verify? Is it everything you saw online that is the truth?" he queried.

Meanwhile, the first female Vice-Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Prof. Kete Omenugha, called for communication ethics to be made a compulsory course in Nigerian universities, irrespective of students' fields of study.

She expressed concern over the misuse of social media and AI by students, recalling an incident in which a false WhatsApp voice note claiming that the university had postponed examinations by two weeks caused some students to stop preparing and travel home.

She also warned against the use of AI to create offensive caricatures of lecturers, vice-chancellors and fellow students.

"Many people carry scars all through their lives. And this is scary," she said.

On the role of public relations in parliamentary democracy, Omenugha stated: "Parliament makes the law. PR makes the law understood and believed in."

The Vice-President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Emmanuel Dandaura, also urged practitioners to move beyond publicity and persuasive content to strategic leadership, ethical conduct and institutional accountability.

Delivering a presentation titled "Redefining Public Relations: Nigeria's Gold Proposition for a Changing World," Dandaura warned that artificial intelligence had made deception cheaper, faster and more convincing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This matters particularly in an age when artificial intelligence makes deception cheaper, faster, and increasingly convincing," he said.

He argued that public relations practitioners must focus on sound judgement, accountability and moral courage rather than merely producing persuasive content.

"Our competitive advantage must remain our ability not just to produce persuasive content, because machines can do that better, but most importantly, our enduring value must lie in judgment, accountability, moral courage and the ability to counsel institutions toward responsible conduct," he stated.

Dandaura said the NIPR Governing Council adopted a new definition of public relations on July 22, 2025, describing it as "a strategic leadership role that builds trust, reputation, relationships and drives inclusive development through ethical, transparent and respectful communication".

He urged organisations to prioritise transparency and public confidence, warning that visibility and favourable publicity did not necessarily translate into credibility.

"An institution can enjoy visibility without enjoying credibility. It may achieve favourable publicity without public confidence," he said.