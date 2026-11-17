Rwanda and five EU countries have announced a partnership under which the former may receive migrants from the European countries while they explore options to return to their home countries or settle in Rwanda.

The five countries - Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands - approached Rwanda individually after considering its experience in managing migration, including the existing transit mechanism for African migrants evacuated from Libya.

The agreement was announced in Vienna, Austria, on Monday, November 16, and signed by officials from Rwanda and the five European countries.

The arrangement concerns migrants who have exhausted the available legal options to remain in the European countries. It does not cover refugees, asylum seekers or unaccompanied minors.

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Under the agreement, the European countries will submit lists of migrants they wish to transfer to Rwanda. Rwanda will vet the proposed individuals and retain the right to decide whom to accept.

Once in Rwanda, the migrants will have the option of exploring opportunities to settle permanently in the country or making arrangements to return to their respective countries of origin.

The agreement also includes an economic component under which the five European countries will cover the operational costs of hosting the migrants in Rwanda. They will also ensure that host communities benefit from resources allocated to support the migrants, particularly where they are integrated into local communities.

Rwanda has experience in hosting migrants and refugees from across the region. It also operates a transit mechanism for African asylum seekers evacuated from Libya, where many face dangerous conditions while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

The mechanism has so far hosted more than 3,600 asylum seekers, of whom over 2,500 have been resettled in countries that agreed to receive them.