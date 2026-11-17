Harare City Council has suspended all housing demolition operations with immediate effect, halting further demolitions until a new directive is issued.

Acting Town Clerk Advocate Warren Chiwawa announced the suspension in a departmental memorandum directing all council departments to immediately stop demolition activities.

Chiwawa instructed department heads to ensure the directive reaches all operational teams and personnel, warning that no demolitions should continue without official authorisation from his office.

"All housing demolition activities are suspended until further notice," reads part of the memorandum.

Council departments have been ordered to ensure strict compliance with the directive, which remains in force until further notice.