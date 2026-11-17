Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he convened the COP32 National Steering Committee to review progress, assess preparations and provide strategic direction for Ethiopia's hosting of the global climate summit in 2027.

He underscored the need for a coordinated, whole-of-government approach, calling on all task forces to work in alignment to ensure effective preparations and the successful delivery of COP32.

Beyond hosting a major international conference, the Prime Minister noted that COP32 offers Ethiopia a strategic opportunity to advance its climate and environmental priorities, deepen international partnerships, attract investment and translate its ongoing national initiatives into tangible, lasting development outcomes.

The summit is also expected to provide a significant platform for Ethiopia to strengthen its engagement in global climate action while showcasing its development priorities, environmental initiatives and commitment to sustainable growth.