Kigoma — THE Tanzanian government is set to distribute 75 irrigation pumps worth 539m/- to 63 farmers' groups in Kigoma Region as part of its strategy to increase food production and promote commercial farming instead of subsistence agriculture.

Speaking during the handover of the pumps to Kigoma Regional Commissioner Ambassador Simon Sirro for distribution to six district councils in the region, Irrigation Engineer from the National Irrigation Commission (NIRC), Mustang Katuta, said 2,032 farmers are expected to benefit from the initiative, with young people accounting for 65 per cent.

He said the distribution of the pumps aims to reduce farmers' dependence on rain-fed agriculture, particularly at a time when climate change continues to affect rainfall patterns and agricultural production.

Katuta added that the initiative is expected to support irrigation on a total of 1,395 acres of farmland, thereby boosting crop production and creating employment opportunities for many young people in the region.

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Receiving the pumps for distribution to the respective district councils, Regional Commissioner Sirro said irrigation farming was key to ensuring reliable food production and building adequate reserves for domestic consumption and commercial purposes.

He said the government had allocated funds for the purchase of the pumps to ensure Tanzania produces sufficient food for domestic needs and generates surplus for sale. He stressed that he would not tolerate any misuse of the equipment or deviation from its intended objectives.

He subsequently handed over the pumps to directors of the six district councils, directing them to oversee their proper use and ensure farmers realise the benefits intended by the government.