Ikwiriri — VICE President Deogratius Ndejembi has directed leaders in Coast Region to take action against individuals inciting conflicts between farmers and livestock keepers, insisting that the government will not allow citizens to continue suffering due to negligence by officials entrusted with leadership responsibilities.

Speaking to residents of Ikwiriri in Rufiji District during his working tour of the Southern regions, Dr Ndejembi directed Coast Regional Commissioner Stanslaus Nyongo and the Regional Security Committee to oversee efforts to resolve the disputes and hold accountable those violating regulations governing the movement of livestock into people's areas.

He stressed that leaders must fulfil their responsibilities without waiting for the President, Vice President or Prime Minister to visit their areas before taking action. He also called for public participation in decisions concerning land allocation and use, emphasising the importance of fairness, mutual respect and national unity regardless of ethnic differences.

Meanwhile, Rufiji Member of Parliament Mohamed Mchengerwa commended the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for its investments in education, health and infrastructure.

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He outlined residents' key concerns and development priorities, including expediting construction of the Nyamwage-Utete Road, resolving farmer-livestock keeper conflicts and improving access to electricity and natural gas to attract industrial investment and create employment opportunities.

On efforts to accelerate development in Rufiji, Dr Ndejembi said the government would fast-track the commencement of a project involving two dams and flood-control infrastructure.

He said the project would play an important role in boosting agricultural activities and reducing the impact of flooding from the Rufiji River.