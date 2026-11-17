Antalya — President Advocate Duma Boko has challenged wealthy nations to provide practical financial support to Africa, warning that the continent risks falling further behind if it continues to rely on expensive loans to finance climate resilience projects.

President Boko said developed countries must move beyond promises and rhetoric and provide affordable financing and grants to help developing nations meet their climate commitments.

He made the remarks at the High-Level Leaders' Roundtable during the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye on Thursday.

He said Africa faced a huge financial burden because of the unfavourable terms attached to accessing international finance.

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"The burden of accessing finance on Africa is huge, and justifiably so. And so, if Africa has to access finance on these terms, then it is clearly a relegation to the backwaters, not just temporarily but for good," he said.

He said the situation must be addressed honestly and seriously if meaningful progress is to be achieved. The President called on major global powers to acknowledge their contribution to the climate crisis and take practical steps to support countries bearing its consequences.

"They must step forward practically, not at the level of rhetoric, to address especially the challenges faced by Africa," he said.

The President further said many countries in the Global South could only raise about 30 per cent of their climate financing needs from domestic resources.

He questioned how the remaining funding gap could be closed without meaningful international assistance.

He said implementation and acceleration of climate commitments must focus on providing concrete solutions to this financing shortfall.

President Boko also cited Botswana's water infrastructure needs to demonstrate the financial challenges facing developing countries. He revealed that Botswana needed to construct a pipeline stretching about 1 600km across the country.

The project, he said would transport water to the southern and desert parts of the country, where communities needed reliable water supplies.

He said Botswana should not be forced to depend heavily on borrowing to finance such essential projects, especially given the high cost of international debt.

"There must be some grant financing. There must be some way in which projects of this nature can be fully funded or substantially aided, so that these obligations that the countries carry are met," he said.

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He stressed that African nations needed more than financial pledges, emphasising that they needed practical support that would enable them to implement projects and protect communities against the effects of climate change.

BOPA