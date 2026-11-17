The party has lost majority control in ten municipalities in the province

The ANC lost its majority in ten of the Northern Cape's 26 municipalities and now controls only seven councils.

The party lost control of key municipalities, including Dawid Kruiper, Sol Plaatje and Kai !Garib.

But the ANC remains the province's largest party with 191 of 440 council seats. The DA gained six seats to reach 94.

The ANC has lost its majority in ten of the 26 municipalities in the Northern Cape, including its control of key municipalities such as Dawid Kruiper (Upington), Sol Plaatje (Kimberley) and Kai !Garib (Kakamas).

The ANC won majority control of seven councils, while 18 councils are now hung.

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Voter turnout in the province rose from 53% in 2021 to 57% in November's local government elections.

The ANC held onto 191 of the province's 440 seats and remains the province's biggest party, even though it lost 38 seats.

The DA gained six seats, winning 94 seats. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) won 44 seats, up from just 12 in 2021.

The EFF's support dwindled from 47 to 36 seats.

In Tsantsabane Local Municipality, local party Rise Tsantsabane Communities won a majority, pushing the ANC out.

The ANC lost its majority in Kai !Garib Municipality, which GroundUp reported on earlier this year as being burdened with service delivery collapse and frequent water interruptions. The municipality is more than R1-billion in debt.

Kai !Garib, next to the Orange River, has three large towns - Kakamas, Keimoes and Kenhardt - and a population of about 85,000 people. Voter turnout slipped to 56% from 60% in 2021. The ANC won eight of 19 seats, losing two seats and its majority control. The DA gained two seats. The PA won two seats. Hope for the Future, a Northern Cape-based political party which had contested in 2021 for the first time, got one seat, down from four. The South African Communist Party (SACP) won two seats and VF Plus won one. The municipal council is hung.

The ANC also lost majority control of Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality. Earlier this year, GroundUp reported that burst pipes and water leaks occur frequently in the municipality's largest town, Upington. The municipality is also under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit for "allegations of serious maladministration" involving 24 municipal contracts.

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The municipality has a population of 126,000 people, most of whom live in Upington, the municipality's economic hub bordering the Kalahari Desert.

Results from the recent elections show the DA and ANC tied, each with 14 of the 33 council seats. The DA gained two seats; the ANC lost four; the PA won four.

Other municipalities that lost ANC majority control and now have hung councils include Kamiesberg (Garies), Khâi-Ma (Pofadder), Magareng (Warrenton) and Emthanjeni (De Aar) municipalities.

In Sol Plaatje the ANC won 25 of the 65 seats, down from 33 in 2021.

Leonard McKay, Kakamas resident and human rights activist, said residents were hoping that a coalition council would bring improvement to Kai !Garib, particularly its debt problem. He said he hoped a coalition would help "remove corruption," "cadre deployment" and "bring stability back to the municipality".

McKay said temperatures were rising as summer approached, often exceeding 40°C, at a time when water interruptions happen frequently. He hopes there would be no delay in forming a coalition council.

McKay added that the taps in his ward ran dry for several days last week. Water came back over the weekend. "While people are waiting for the coalition or the new council to come in, we are struggling with water," he said.

"We hope the new council will put pressure on the national government to help solve the water problems. We can't carry on like this ... We hope the new council will make an impact," Mckay said.

McKay expressed concern that many people had not voted. "People are tired of empty promises," he said.