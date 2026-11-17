press release

In February, President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed the Ministers of Water and Sanitation and Cooperative Governance to miss the State of the Nation Address to urgently address Gauteng's water crisis.

Nine months later, Gauteng is once again experiencing widespread water outages, restrictions and failing infrastructure.

Despite ministerial interventions, a Presidential Water Crisis Committee and a National Water Action Plan, the crisis has returned. To make matters worse, the City of Tshwane warned yesterday of the potential collapse of the Rand Water system.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, and the national executive have failed to deliver effective interventions to prevent this crisis from recurring.

The Department's October water dashboard reveals the extent of municipal failure. Non-revenue water remains at 49.8% in Johannesburg, 46% in Tshwane and 35.1% in Ekurhuleni.

These municipalities collectively lose approximately one billion litres of treated water daily through physical losses alone.

Meanwhile, the Vaal River System was 98.2% full in late October, yet Rand Water's strategic reservoirs stood at just 31.1% capacity.

Our dams have water, but our taps are dry.

Years of municipal neglect, failing infrastructure and water losses have left Gauteng's water systems unable to withstand increasing summer demand.

But municipal failure cannot excuse national government inaction.

The President promised decisive intervention in February and released his Water Action Plan in July. Where are the measurable results?

The DA calls on Minister Majodina, working with the Ministers of Finance, Cooperative Governance and Human Settlements, to:

1. Enforce the ring-fencing of municipal water revenue, ensuring money collected for water services is reinvested in maintaining and upgrading infrastructure.

2. Strengthen DWS's technical oversight of municipal water infrastructure grants, with enforceable delivery targets and consequences for municipalities that fail.

3. Publish an immediate Gauteng water stabilisation programme, detailing interventions, deadlines and measurable improvements to water supply reliability.

President Ramaphosa and Minister Majodina have had nine months to demonstrate effective leadership. Gauteng residents are still waiting for results.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gauteng does not need another committee or another plan without consequences. It needs leadership willing to act, enforce accountability and get water into residents' taps.