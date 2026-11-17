The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has stepped up security operations across the country ahead of the 2026 festive season, with increased patrols and road safety enforcement targeting crime and traffic violations during the holidays.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police had increased deployments, stop-and-search operations and crime awareness campaigns to ensure public safety during the festive period.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has stepped up deployments, crime awareness campaigns, stop and search patrols, blitz and road safety measures as the country braces for the forthcoming festive season activities," he said.

With schools preparing to close for the holidays, Nyathi urged parents and school authorities to ensure pupils travel safely to their homes, warning against allowing children to travel at night on their closing day.

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He said police had also intensified patrols to curb armed robberies, stock theft, unlawful entry and other theft cases, while urging the public to take precautions against online fraud and avoid keeping large sums of money at home or business premises.

"Above all, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reminds members of the public to avoid keeping large sums of money at home or business premises to minimise the risk of robbery," he said.

On road safety, Nyathi said police would target motorists who speed, overtake dangerously, drive under the influence of alcohol or use mobile phones while driving. He warned that vehicles found to be unroadworthy would be impounded.

Motorists and pedestrians have also been urged to exercise caution during the rainy season and avoid crossing flooded rivers, streams and bridges.

He urged parents and guardians to keep an eye on their children's movements during the holidays and report suspected drug trafficking activities to the police.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to take stern and decisive action against drug and substance abuse and peddling in the country," Nyathi said.

Nyathi called on the public to work with law enforcement officers by reporting suspicious movements and criminal activities to the nearest police station or the National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631 or WhatsApp 0712800197.