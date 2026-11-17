Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has held talks with members of the Political Parties Council as part of ongoing efforts to advance national reconciliation and strengthen unity among Tanzanians.

President Samia met the members on November 16, 2026, at State House in Dar es Salaam, where she stressed the importance of continued dialogue with political stakeholders to promote national unity and stability.

Speaking during the meeting, President Samia said it was timely to sustain consultations with political stakeholders, civil society organisations and the private sector towards jointly establishing a Reconciliation and Mediation Commission to coordinate preparations for the constitutional review process of the United Republic of Tanzania.

She said the Political Parties Council had been at the forefront of the national reconciliation process, commending its leaders for their participation in efforts to promote understanding and strengthen national cohesion.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

For their part, members of the Council proposed the establishment of an inclusive Reconciliation Commission that would take into account the interests of both sides of the Union and promote gender equality.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts by President Samia and various stakeholders to advance national dialogue on the reconciliation process.

On various occasions, President Samia has held meetings with presidential candidates and their running mates in the 2025 General Election, as well as political party leaders, as part of efforts to strengthen dialogue and reconciliation in the country.