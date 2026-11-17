Arusha — TANZANIA has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the African Union's (AU) efforts to promote peace, security and stability across the continent through strengthening regional institutions and solidarity among member states.

The commitment was underscored by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Dr Samwel Shelukindo, while delivering a welcome address at the 18th Meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC), taking place in Arusha on November 16 and 17, 2026.

Ambassador Shelukindo said decisions reached by the Council should be accompanied by concrete implementation measures to ensure they deliver positive outcomes for citizens and contribute to lasting solutions to conflicts facing the African continent.

He also used the occasion to invite delegates to return to Tanzania in 2027 for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

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Additionally, he invited them to attend the 2027 Miss World competition, which Tanzania will also host.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Council for November 2026, who is also Côte d'Ivoire's Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Antonin B. Bieke, said reviewing the Council's working methods should enhance its effectiveness in addressing Africa's peace and security challenges.

He cited terrorism, climate change, transnational organised crime and cyber threats among the key challenges requiring the Council's attention.

Speaking at the meeting, the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, stressed the importance of strengthening the Council's capacity to discharge its mandate, assess its achievements and develop practical recommendations to improve its performance.