Kanye — Minister of Child Welfare and Basic Education has ordered the temporary closure of Molongwa Junior Secondary School in Khakhea following repeated cases of diarrhoea linked to contaminated water sources at the facility.

The school will be closed from November 16 to January 12, 2027.

According to Minister Nono Kgafela-Mokoka, the school first recorded diarrhoea cases on October 26, when 31 learners and three workers were affected.

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"Authorities responded promptly, and on November 10, the Department of Environmental Health confirmed that all water tanks found to contain bacteria had been cleaned. Despite these interventions, a second wave of infections occurred, this time affecting 58 learners and nine workers," she says.

The Minister states that the temporary closure is necessary to allow comprehensive measures to be put in place.

Nonetheless, a press release from the Ministry of Child Welfare and Basic Education also states that the decision to temporarily suspend teaching and learning activities has been taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard the health and well-being of learners, teachers and other members of staff.

Meanwhile, acting Director for South Region- Education, Mr Tumelo Rakgabo, said they had met with the school teachers yesterday.

He said they had urged them to develop a recovery plan that would compensate for lost instructional time.

He noted that the interruption had affected continuous assessment, as learners had not yet sat their end-of-year examinations.

Mr Rakgabo further indicated that they were yet to meet with Water Utilities Corporation management to explore strategic interventions aimed at resolving the water situation in the village.

Molongwa JSS has 18 streams with a total enrolment of 613 learners, including 142 Form Three pupils.

BOPA