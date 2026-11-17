Gaborone — Government and civic leaders have called for heightened vigilance on the roads ahead of the festive season, owing to road crashes that have claimed 189 lives and left 448 people seriously injured between January and September this year.

Speaking at the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in Gaborone on Sunday, Assistant Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mr Letlhogonolo Barongwang expressed concern over the 165 fatal crashes recorded over the nine-month period.

"In light of the heartbreaking statistics provided above, I feel duty-bound to express my deep concern, which is indeed reciprocated by government, over the continued loss of lives on our roads. This loss deprives our country of both young and old, who collectively contribute to the betterment of Botswana," Mr Barongwang said.

Against this backdrop, he appealed to all road users, stakeholders and partners to collaborate in making the roads safe. He noted that the crashes were largely driven by speeding, drunk driving, distracted driving from mobile phone use and general failure to obey road signs and traffic regulations.

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To deter such behaviours, he said government had implemented comprehensive awareness and enforcement measures, including grassroots educational campaigns in primary schools, law enforcement operations, television and radio interviews as well as advertisements across social and print media.

"I wish to acknowledge that the implementation of all the road safety build-up activities alluded to would not be achieved single-handedly by the Ministry of Transport without the support of partners and stakeholders. As such, I commend you all for your valuable participation," he said.

He added that while prevention remained the priority, government continued to support crash survivors and affected families through the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund, which provided compensation up to a maximum claim of P1 million per victim.

The support, he said, translated to about P250 million annually to cover medical care and rehabilitation, compensation for loss of earnings, funeral expenses and financial support for the dependents of deceased victims.

Bophirima Ward Councillor and Gaborone City deputy mayor, Ms Mankie Sekete warned that road accidents tended to spike during the festive season due to reckless driving. Ms Sekete urged motorists and pedestrians to remain vigilant and adhere to traffic regulations to save lives.

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She emphasised that the day's message was timely for survivors living with permanent disabilities and depression, while also highlighting the often-overlooked psychological toll on first responders.

"As the minister said, some situations cannot be erased from memory. Much as these occurrences affect victims, they also affect those involved in the post-crash response. These people deserve counselling regardless of their training, the police, defence force, fire brigade, 911 responders and nurses. All these people can fall into depression because they witness horrific situations," she said.

Ms Sekete urged attendees to share the assistant minister's safety message with their families and communities, adding that no one should lose a limb or bodily function to a preventable crash.

She further acknowledged infrastructure challenges, indicating that the Gaborone City Council (GCC) was partially responsible for accidents caused by potholes.

However, she assured residents that repairs were underway.

"We take responsibility to hasten road repairs with the limited resources we have, so that bad roads are no longer an excuse for drivers swerving to avoid potholes and hitting someone in the process. No one chooses to live in pain. Proverbs says, 'Thou shalt walk in thy way safely, and thy foot shall not stumble.' I assure you of our commitment to safety and we shall conquer all," she added.

Observed annually on the third Sunday of November on the United Nations calendar, the World Day of Remembrance honours those killed in road crashes as well as the families and communities affected physically, economically and emotionally.

This year's commemoration was held under the theme: A light that unites us: Remember. Support. Act.

BOPA