Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is showcasing its growing aviation capabilities and industry achievements at the 7th Worldwide Air Transport Conference, which opened today at the headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada.

Led by Ethiopian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Canada, Tewodros Girma, the delegation is using the high-level international gathering to highlight the country's aviation experience, operational capabilities and expanding contributions to the development of the sector in Africa and beyond.

Ethiopia's participation also carries important diplomatic significance, as the country seeks international support for its bid to secure representation as an African member of the ICAO Council. The elections are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, providing a key opportunity for Ethiopia to strengthen engagement with member states and build support for its candidacy.

In addition to participating in the conference, Ethiopia has established a dedicated pavilion at the accompanying exhibition, providing a platform to showcase its aviation achievements, technical expertise and capabilities to the international aviation community.

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The conference brings together stakeholders from across the global aviation industry to discuss key developments, challenges and opportunities shaping international air transport.

Through its participation, Ethiopia is seeking not only to promote its aviation sector and share its experience but also to strengthen its voice in international aviation governance and contribute to shaping the future of global civil aviation, ENA learned.