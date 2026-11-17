Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is stepping up efforts to consolidate peace in Tigray Regional State by supporting the rehabilitation and reintegration of former combatants, with skills development and economic self-reliance emerging as key pillars of the post-conflict recovery process.

Through its Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) programme, the government is seeking to help former combatants transition from armed struggle to productive civilian life, rebuild their livelihoods and contribute to lasting peace and regional development.

As part of the ongoing efforts, Minister of Labor and Skills Awolu Abdi and Getachew Reda, the Prime Minister's East Africa Affairs Advisor with the rank of Minister, visited a rehabilitation centre at the Meles Campus of Mekelle University.

They held discussions with former combatants who had completed rehabilitation training and assessed the progress of programmes designed to prepare them for reintegration into society.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The visit highlighted the importance of equipping former combatants, particularly young people, with practical skills and economic opportunities that can help them establish sustainable livelihoods and regain their place in civilian communities.

Speaking during the visit, Minister Awolu Abdi emphasized that the training programmes are designed to enable former combatants to develop sustainable sources of income and achieve economic independence.

He underscored the importance of providing them with the skills and capabilities needed to engage in productive economic activities as they resume civilian life.

The National Rehabilitation Commission also reaffirmed its commitment to advancing lasting peace in Tigray by supporting young people in their transition from armed activity to peaceful, productive and socially meaningful engagement.

Beyond the immediate rehabilitation of former combatants, the initiative reflects a broader recognition that sustainable peace requires more than ending hostilities. It also depends on restoring livelihoods, rebuilding social ties and creating opportunities for people affected by conflict to participate in economic and community life.

By linking rehabilitation and skills development with economic reintegration, Ethiopia is seeking to turn the transition from conflict into an opportunity for recovery, renewed participation and development.