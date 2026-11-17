Campaigners have delivered an open letter to the Presidency calling for an under-16 social media ban and smartphone-free zones in South African schools.

A coalition of South African child protection nonprofits, mental health bodies, academic researchers and legal experts has petitioned President Cyril Ramaphosa to ban social media for children under the age of 16.

On Monday, 16 November, representatives of the movement went to the Union Buildings in Pretoria and Tuynhuys (the office of the President of South Africa) in Cape Town to deliver an open letter calling for urgent statutory intervention to safeguard children from social media and other harmful online platforms. The organisations involved were Smartphone Free Childhood SA, Childline South Africa and the Teddy Bear Foundation.

"Obviously, a social media ban for under-16s would be a big win, especially since there's some examples from Australia and the UK. It's not as if we are in completely uncharted waters," said Nica Maree, co-founder of Smartphone Free Childhood SA.

"But our big awareness [drive] is to give parents, schools and caregivers support to delay access to smart devices, because children do not have the skills and tools to navigate that landscape. And if they do need to have access, it should be supervised and controlled."

The open letter was also addressed to several ministers within Ramaphosa's...