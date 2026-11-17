AT the recent Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, Russian officials introduced representatives of the political and business elites from more than 50 African countries to modern financial technologies that enable cross-border payments using both traditional and digital currencies. Among the solutions presented was the payment system developed by Russian fintech company A7, which is building international payment infrastructure, including across Africa.

Russia continues to expand its political and economic cooperation with African countries. The third Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in Moscow on October 28-29. According to updated figures from Russia's Foreign Ministry, representatives from more than 50 African countries attended the events.

The participants included the presidents of Egypt, Kenya, Ghana, Burundi, Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, Mozambique, Namibia, Mali, the Central African Republic, and other countries. Ethiopia, Algeria, Rwanda, Tunisia, Tanzania, and several other nations were represented at the level of heads of government. Leaders of the African Union and major regional economic organizations also attended the summit.

In 2025, trade between Russia and African countries exceeded $27 billion, an increase of approximately 50% compared with the period of the previous summit in 2023. One of the forum's key topics was the development of modern financial infrastructure to support international payments between African companies and their overseas trading partners.

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Putin and Siluanov Present Russia's A7 Payment System

Russian President Vladimir Putin joined African delegation leaders on a tour of an exhibition showcasing advanced Russian technologies. The financial technology section featured cross-border payment solutions, including those developed by A7.

Speaking to African leaders, Putin highlighted the capabilities of modern digital financial technologies. These solutions allow users to convert traditional and digital currencies and make international payments online.

According to Putin, modern technologies can make international payments independent of certain external financial systems. He emphasized that such transactions can be conducted transparently and in compliance with international law.

"With today's technology, it is impossible to block such payments," the Russian president said.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov explained the practical capabilities of the payment infrastructure to African delegates. He drew their attention to A7, a Russian company expanding its cross-border payment operations with African countries. In October 2026, Siluanov and Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov also joined A7's Supervisory Board.

"Payments are fast, with just one click, and the fee is only 0.3%," Siluanov said, highlighting the low transaction cost.

Putin added that the A7 system is "high-tech and convenient for customers because they can instantly convert one currency into another online: into digital currencies, [then] into real currencies, [then] back into digital currencies."

"Everything is completely transparent. Fully compliant with international law. No one is being harmed," Putin told African delegation leaders.

How the A7 International Payment System Works

A7 is developing payment infrastructure that combines traditional banking services with digital financial technologies. The company helps businesses pay for international shipments of goods and services and settle transactions with foreign counterparties.

In October 2026, the company launched A7 International, a new service designed for businesses and individuals in different countries.

The service allows customers to pay international invoices using USDT, a digital asset. The recipient receives a standard bank transfer through SWIFT in the agreed currency.

At launch, the service supported payments in US dollars, euros, Chinese yuan, and UAE dirhams. USDT transfers are processed through the TRON blockchain network. Recipients do not need to open a cryptocurrency wallet or handle digital assets themselves. The funds are deposited directly into the bank account specified on the invoice.

A7 International charges a fee of 0.3% of the payment amount, with processing times starting from one business day. Customers can see the transaction cost in advance.

To make a payment, customers register with the service, complete the required identity verification procedures, and upload an invoice and supporting documents. A7's algorithms help verify transaction details, assess risks, and select an available payment route based on cost, speed, and financial compliance requirements.

The technology is designed to simplify international payments for companies working with suppliers and customers across different jurisdictions. Availability in each country depends on local digital asset regulations, banking compliance requirements, and applicable financial restrictions.

A7 Expands Its Presence Across Africa

Africa is one of A7's international expansion priorities. In September 2025, the company announced the opening of its first African representative offices in Lagos, Nigeria, and Harare, Zimbabwe. These offices focus on developing payment solutions for local businesses and international trade.

A7's payment infrastructure can support not only trade between African countries and Russia but also transactions with partners in other markets, including China and India, subject to applicable requirements.

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A7 served as a General Partner of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in Moscow.

About A7

A7 is a Russian fintech company established in 2024 with the participation of state-owned PSB Bank. The company specializes in international payment infrastructure and cross-border settlements.

In 2025, the total volume of payments processed through A7's infrastructure exceeded 10 trillion rubles (more than $110 billion). The company estimates that it accounts for approximately 19% of Russian businesses' foreign trade settlements.

A7's payment infrastructure covers more than 100 countries and serves approximately 15,000 corporate clients. The company is expanding its international presence and making its technologies available to more businesses worldwide.

Senior officials serving on A7's Supervisory Board include Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, and PSB Bank Chairman Petr Fradkov.

The launch of A7 International's USDT-to-SWIFT service in October 2026 marked a new stage in the company's global expansion. It also broadened A7's range of payment solutions combining digital assets with traditional banking infrastructure.