Nairobi — DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has taken a swipe at President William Ruto's "Usawa ni Sawa" campaign, questioning the government's commitment to equal opportunities following a series of appointments involving people from the Kalenjin community.

Gachagua's remarks came shortly after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) named Cheptumo Ayabei as its new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer.

In a sarcastic post on X, the former Deputy President linked Ayabei's appointment to other recent selections, including Ronoh Kibet as KenGen Managing Director and CEO, and Lydia Sitienei Chelagat's nomination as Data Commissioner, which is awaiting parliamentary approval.

The appointments have revived Gachagua's criticism of what he describes as favouritism in the distribution of senior government jobs, even as Ruto promotes his "Usawa ni Sawa" message of equal opportunities for Kenyans.

Gachagua, who was impeached in October 2024 after facing several charges, including accusations of promoting ethnic divisions, has repeatedly accused his former boss of favouring members of his community in public appointments.

However, government allies have defended the selections, maintaining that the individuals were picked on merit and through competitive recruitment processes.